Joe Biden to give key address to Ulster University at start of Northern Ireland visit

German Press Agency

LONDON — President Joe Biden is to give a key address at Ulster University’s newly opened campus to kick-start his historic visit to the island of Ireland.

Biden is taking part in events north and south of the border to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

It is understood his address at Ulster University’s new Belfast campus will take place on Wednesday.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, vice-chancellor and president of Ulster University, said it would be a significant day for the institution.

“We are looking forward to what will be a very special day in the university’s history, and to hosting President Biden on his first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming president,” he said.

“As we mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, Ulster University, across all three of our campuses, is looking forward to preparing the next generation of civic, business and societal leaders.”

The U.S. president is to arrive in Belfast on Tuesday evening along with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Biden is not expected to visit Stormont Buildings, which, coupled with just one engagement confirmed in Northern Ireland, is being viewed by some as a snub.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin has denied this was the case, arguing that any visit by a U.S. president was to be welcomed.

“People are envious of the commitment of President Biden … to the entire island of Ireland,” he said.

“I think his visit to Northern Ireland is a manifestation of his genuine commitment to the people of Northern Ireland.”

As part of his trip, Biden will visit Dublin where he is to address Irish parliamentarians and meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Irish President Michael D Higgins.

He is also expected to visit County Louth and County Mayo, from where his ancestors hail.

Biden’s great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan emigrated to the United States from the Cooley Peninsula, while another great-great-grandfather, Patrick Blewitt, was born in Ballina, leaving during the Irish famine in 1850 to sail to the United States.

The end of the trip will include a public speech by the U.S. president in Co Mayo, outside St. Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, on Friday evening.

Varadkar has said the purpose of Biden’s visit was “to welcome a son of Ireland home, to welcome home a great Irish-American president.”

He said it also offered an opportunity to cement the relationship between Ireland and the U.S., which he said had never been stronger, and to look ahead to Northern Ireland’s future.

A major security operation is expected to be in place for Biden’s visit, with more than 300 officers from the rest of the U.K. being drafted in for the Northern Ireland leg of the trip.

In a sign of the tight security measures that surround the diplomatic outing, some details of the presidential visit have yet to be confirmed.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Saturday that it was engaging with local communities and businesses who may be impacted by traffic restrictions in place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

First lady Jill Biden is not expected to travel with President Biden.