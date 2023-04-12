On the air
Wed., April 12, 2023
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Oakland at Baltimore or Boston at Tampa Bay MLB
4:05 p.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees or Detroit at Toronto MLB
6:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego MLB
Golf, PGA
11 a.m.: RBC Heritage Golf
Golf, LPGA
4 p.m.: Lotte Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: St. Louis at Dallas ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Vegas at Seattle ESPN
Soccer, CONCACAF Champions League
7 p.m.: Motagua at Tigres FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
