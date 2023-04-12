The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Oakland at Baltimore or Boston at Tampa Bay MLB

4:05 p.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees or Detroit at Toronto MLB

6:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego MLB

Golf, PGA

11 a.m.: RBC Heritage Golf

Golf, LPGA

4 p.m.: Lotte Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: St. Louis at Dallas ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Vegas at Seattle ESPN

Soccer, CONCACAF Champions League

7 p.m.: Motagua at Tigres FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

