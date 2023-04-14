Former Washington State guard TJ Bamba commits to Villanova

Less than three weeks after entering his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, TJ Bamba has found a new home.

The former standout Washington State guard announced his commitment to Villanova on Friday via social media.

Bamba became a star last season in his third year with the Cougs. He served as WSU’s captain and led the team in scoring at 15.8 points per game, earning an All-Pac-12 honorable mention nod.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound shooting guard entered the portal and declared for the NBA draft on March 27. He narrowed his possible landing spots down to Villanova and Georgia Tech last week, according to multiple reports.

Bamba pledged to the Wildcats because of the program’s winning tradition and its proximity to his hometown of the Bronx, New York.

“I chose Villanova because it ultimately gives me the best chance to reach my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA,” he told On3.com. “They have the national stage, the winning brand and blueprint. They have the coaching and skill development that people like myself need in order to be successful.

“What first intrigued me about Villanova was the fact that it’s close to the Bronx,” he added. “Playing in front of family more often is something me and my family wanted and I’ve put myself in a position to make it happen.”

Bamba has two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.

He will spend his offseason testing the draft waters and gathering feedback from NBA personnel. If he elects to return to college – which seems like the most probable course – Bamba will join a Villanova team that is a regular at the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats went 17-17 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament, but the Big East program had qualified for the Big Dance in eight consecutive seasons before then, winning national titles in 2016 and ‘18.

Bamba captured a playing role at WSU as a true freshman in 2020-21, making 23 appearances and starting four games. He averaged 13.7 minutes, 5.5 points and 1.6 rebounds during his rookie campaign. As a sophomore, Bamba distinguished himself as WSU’s strongest perimeter defender and started 16 of 32 games, averaging 20.9 minutes, 7.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Last season, Bamba settled into a starring role. He paced the Cougs and finished eighth in the Pac-12 in scoring while recording career highs of 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He was especially effective on drives to the basket, but was also efficient from 3-point range. Bamba shot 42.6% from the field and 37.2% from deep.

Bamba played through a hand injury during the back half of the season, but he was at his best down the stretch, averaging 21.3 points per game over the Cougs’ final six games. He poured in a career-high 36 points in a win over Washington on March 2.

WSU coach Kyle Smith named Bamba a team captain ahead of the season and often praised the junior’s leadership qualities throughout the year. Smith said Bamba’s guidance was key for a new-look Cougars team, which surged to seven consecutive wins late in the year to claim a berth to the NIT. WSU finished the season 17-17 after a loss to Eastern Washington in the first round of the NIT.

Bamba’s departures leaves WSU with a major hole in its backcourt. The Cougars are scouring the NCAA transfer portal, looking for high-volume scorers to fill the void.

Concerning WSU’s roster, there’s been plenty of offseason news.

Post Mouhamed Gueye, who earned all-conference first-team honors last year after a stellar sophomore campaign, recently declared for the NBA draft. Guard Justin Powell, who started every game for WSU last season in his first year with the program, is also testing the draft waters. Center Dishon Jackson, who started 19 games between 2020-22 but missed last season with an unspecified medical issue, entered the transfer portal last month. Center Jack Wilson, the former WSU football player who played a reserve role for the basketball team last year, committed Thursday to Minnesota.