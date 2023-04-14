The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

April 14, 2023 Updated Fri., April 14, 2023 at 3:56 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: AMA Supercross Atlanta NBC

2 p.m.: SportsCar: Acura Grand Prix USA

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig 250 FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees or San Francisco at Detroit MLB

1:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego FS1

6:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Dodgers MLB

6:40 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Boston ESPN

3 p.m.: New York at Cleveland ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento ABC

Combat sports, UFC

5:30 p.m.: Holloway vs. Allen ESPN

Football, USFL

1:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Memphis Fox 28

4:30 p.m.: Birmingham at New Jersey Fox 28

Football, XFL

9:30 a.m.: Vegas at Houston ABC

4 p.m.: Orlando at San Antonio ESPN2

Golf, PGA

10 a.m.: RBC Heritage Golf

Noon: RBC Heritage CBS

Golf, LPGA

4 p.m.: Lotte Championship Golf

Soccer, men’s club

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Aston Villa USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Wolverhampton USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Leicester at Manchester City USA

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Monza at Inter CBS Sports

Soccer, women’s club

5:30 a.m.: Serie A: Roma at Inter Milano CBS Sports

7 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego at OL Reign CBS Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

2:45 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

5 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

