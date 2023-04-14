On the Air
April 14, 2023 Updated Fri., April 14, 2023 at 3:56 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: AMA Supercross Atlanta NBC
2 p.m.: SportsCar: Acura Grand Prix USA
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig 250 FS1
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees or San Francisco at Detroit MLB
1:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego FS1
6:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Dodgers MLB
6:40 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Boston ESPN
3 p.m.: New York at Cleveland ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento ABC
Combat sports, UFC
5:30 p.m.: Holloway vs. Allen ESPN
Football, USFL
1:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Memphis Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: Birmingham at New Jersey Fox 28
Football, XFL
9:30 a.m.: Vegas at Houston ABC
4 p.m.: Orlando at San Antonio ESPN2
Golf, PGA
10 a.m.: RBC Heritage Golf
Noon: RBC Heritage CBS
Golf, LPGA
4 p.m.: Lotte Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Aston Villa USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Wolverhampton USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Leicester at Manchester City USA
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Monza at Inter CBS Sports
Soccer, women’s club
5:30 a.m.: Serie A: Roma at Inter Milano CBS Sports
7 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego at OL Reign CBS Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
2:45 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
5 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
