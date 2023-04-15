On the Air
April 15, 2023 Updated Sat., April 15, 2023 at 4:21 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville 400 FS1
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix NBC
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Evansville at Southern Illinois ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: San Francisco at Detroit or Tampa Bay at Toronto MLB
1:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Dodgers or Milwaukee at San Diego MLB
1:10 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle MLB
4:10 p.m.: Texas at Houston ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
Noon: L.A. Lakers at Memphis ABC
2:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee TNT
5 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TNT
7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver TNT
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Houston at Michigan NBC
3:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Pittsburgh FS1
Football, XFL
9 a.m.: Arlington at D.C. ESPN
Noon: Seattle at St. Louis ESPN
Golf, PGA
10 a.m.: RBC Heritage Golf
Noon: RBC Heritage CBS
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: Arsenal at West Ham USA
8:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest USA
1:30 p.m.: L.A. FC at L.A. Galaxy Fox 28
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
Noon: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Noon: Colorado at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.