Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the Air

April 15, 2023 Updated Sat., April 15, 2023 at 4:21 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville 400 FS1

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix NBC

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Evansville at Southern Illinois ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: San Francisco at Detroit or Tampa Bay at Toronto MLB

1:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Dodgers or Milwaukee at San Diego MLB

1:10 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle MLB

4:10 p.m.: Texas at Houston ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

Noon: L.A. Lakers at Memphis ABC

2:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee TNT

5 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TNT

7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver TNT

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Houston at Michigan NBC

3:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Pittsburgh FS1

Football, XFL

9 a.m.: Arlington at D.C. ESPN

Noon: Seattle at St. Louis ESPN

Golf, PGA

10 a.m.: RBC Heritage Golf

Noon: RBC Heritage CBS

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: Arsenal at West Ham USA

8:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest USA

1:30 p.m.: L.A. FC at L.A. Galaxy Fox 28

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

Noon: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: Colorado at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

