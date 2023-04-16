John P. McNamara: New programs for rural America are helping across the region.

John P. McNamara

By John P. McNamara

As an agricultural specialist and an avid lover of plentiful, healthful, flavorful and reasonably priced food for all, I would like to share with you some “good news” about federal rural programs to enhance the resilience of our food system (from farm to table) and especially the health of our rural communities.

The Farm Bill is the overall legislative package that covers all aspects of the food supply from soil health to healthy plates. The Farm Bill is not just “payments to farmers” or “helping big ag.” It is comprehensive policy on all aspects of enhancing and protecting the nutritional health of all Americans, from basic research to business support to nutritional guidelines. I describe just a few of the hundreds of programs in force and proposed that are helping our rural communities in very real ways. The White House, USDA and other federal agencies have already suggested including and expanding rural infrastructure and support in the new Farm Bill.

For example, Congress passed and the president signed a law to provide startup funds for small processors in rural areas to serve smaller farmers and provide alternatives (not competitors) to centralized large processing plants. This $60 million program is already helping small businesses open or expand.

Another program being expanded is direct farmer-to-school sales (search “Farm to School”) of healthy local foods, which can cut through the unnecessary supply chains and provide healthy food to students and a profitable business to small producers. The CHIPS and Science act is developing plans to support training of new STEM teachers in rural areas. All of these programs, as the past ones, can be of real benefit to the farmers and towns and cities of Eastern Washington.

One ongoing program here in Washington is a $1 million grant from the Food and Nutrition Service to allow our local schools to build and retain a strong school nutrition workforce and implement transitional meal pattern standards. The grant will expand coaching and mentoring programs for school nutrition professionals to reach underserved counties.

Just in the 5th Congressional District, there are more than 30 programs totaling more than $20 million to support activities such as distance learning, rural health care, microentrepreneur assistance, rebuild community facilities in Malden, provide value-added products and services to local businesses. These federal programs are not just about improving the food system, but about all people helping people in rural areas.

These existing and proposed programs follow the goals and strategies of the Biden administration. The White House Recommendations on Hunger, which are included in the Farm Bill, seek to improve food access and affordability. They also prioritize the role of nutrition and food security in overall health for people, along with supporting physical activity for all.

The USDA’s goals including combating climate change and ensuring an equitable and competitive marketplace for all agricultural producers while providing safe and nutritious food for all Americans. The agency seeks to do this while increasing resilience in the agricultural system. It uses evidence-based programs to improve food quality and quantity – and to support a vibrant rural economy for all.

I urge all citizens to research the facts and support the legislative progress. The goals and programs are neither red nor blue, but solid plans for a safe and effective food supply for a safe and productive and inclusive society.

John P. McNamara, of Pullman, is professor emeritus at Washington State University. He is a member of the Washington State Academy of Sciences and on the Board on Agriculture and Natural Resources of the National Academies.