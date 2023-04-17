Biz correction
April 17, 2023 Updated Mon., April 17, 2023 at 3:56 p.m.
Ownership group member misidentified
A story published Sunday on the front page of the Business/Opinion section misidentified James S. Black III, who is part of the ownership group building the Redband Apartments in Spokane.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.