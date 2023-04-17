Fox News settlement talks with Dominion heat up on eve of trial

By Jef Feeley</p><p>and Erik Larson Bloomberg News Bloomberg News

Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems Inc. are accelerating settlement talks on the eve of a trial in the voting-machine maker’s $1.6 billion defamation suit against the conservative news network, according to people familiar with the matter.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis’s Sunday night announcement of a one-day delay to the trial was aimed at giving the parties more time to possibly reach a deal, the people said. Final jury selection and opening arguments scheduled for Monday were postponed to Tuesday.

Brian Nick, a spokesman for New York-based Fox, declined to comment late Sunday.

Dominion was falsely accused by a number of guests on Fox News shows of participating in a conspiracy to rig the 2020 election for Joe Biden and against Donald Trump.

Sporadic settlement talks had been ongoing – the parties met with a mediator in December but failed to reach a deal. But the conversations grew more serious over the weekend, the people said, as Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch readied himself to testify in the case. The billionaire was expected to be one of the first witnesses called to testify, which might have been as soon as Monday afternoon.

A settlement would spare the 92-year-old Murdoch from having to defend the network’s decisions to allow hosts and guests to make false claims about the Dominion and the election, despite his own stated belief that no election fraud took place.

Other network luminaries slated to testify in the case include Murdoch’s son, Lachlan, Fox Corp.’s chief executive officer, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and network hosts Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson. The trial is slated to last six weeks.

Fox has argued that the network was reporting on issues tied to a story of national importance and that its actions are protected by the First Amendment’s guarantee of press freedom.

But in a written ruling last month, Davis said the network isn’t automatically protected from spreading false facts. “The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that is CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true,” the judge wrote March 31.

The case is Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News Network LLC, N21C-03-257 EMD, Delaware Superior Court (Wilmington).