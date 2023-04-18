The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

April 18, 2023 Updated Tue., April 18, 2023 at 4:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Arizona at St. Louis or Tampa Bay at Cincinnati MLB

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Chi. White Sox or N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers MLB

1:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees or Minnesota at Boston MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Memphis TNT

6 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee NBATV

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver TNT

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Florida at Boston ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas ESPN2

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Edmonton ESPN

Soccer, men’s

Noon: Manchester City vs. Bayern Munchen CBS

7 p.m.: Friendly: Mexico vs. United States TBS

Soccer, women’s, NWSL Challenge Cup

4:30 p.m.: Kansas City vs. Houston CBSSN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Milwaukee at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

