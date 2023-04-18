On the Air
April 18, 2023 Updated Tue., April 18, 2023 at 4:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Arizona at St. Louis or Tampa Bay at Cincinnati MLB
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Chi. White Sox or N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers MLB
1:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees or Minnesota at Boston MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Memphis TNT
6 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee NBATV
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver TNT
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Florida at Boston ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas ESPN2
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Edmonton ESPN
Soccer, men’s
Noon: Manchester City vs. Bayern Munchen CBS
7 p.m.: Friendly: Mexico vs. United States TBS
Soccer, women’s, NWSL Challenge Cup
4:30 p.m.: Kansas City vs. Houston CBSSN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Milwaukee at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
