Greater Spokane League scholar-athlete luncheon celebrates ‘best and brightest’

Each year the Greater Spokane League honors two scholar-athletes from each member school as recipients of its highest award for achievement at an annual luncheon, hosted by the Spokane Rotary Club.

“This is the best and the brightest athletes, but they’re scholar-athletes,” GSL director Paul Kautzman said. “They’re great kids. They’re fixtures of our community through their volunteer efforts, and just a phenomenally well-rounded group of kids.”

Since the league has doubled in size in the 40 years of the program, the luncheon has outgrown the Spokane Club and moved to Spokane Valley Centerplace to host the 32 athletes, their families and school administrators and coaches to share in the athletes’ big day.

Kautzman praised the Rotary Club for its involvement in the program.

“With the expansion of the GSL, the Rotary has been with us the whole way and has done a great job putting this venue together and continue to support this event along with the other GSL sponsors. This is one of the best things that we do,” he said.

These student-athletes are used to receiving public praise for their athletic pursuits, but this program has a different feel as they stand on a stage shoulder to shoulder with a classmate and in front of a large crowd as their academic and philanthropic achievements are read aloud by SWX/KHQ’s Dennis Patchen for all to marvel.

Central Valley’s Brandon Thomas, the GSL football defensive MVP and cancer survivor who played with a prosthetic leg, was one of the recipients.

“This is so surreal for me because it’s taken a lot to get to where I am in school,” he said.

“The fact that I’m recognized to be to be a scholar as well means so much to me because I missed a whole year. And there’s a whole thing called ‘chemo brain’ where you might not be able to perform as well as you did before. I just feel a little more accomplished that I was still able to perform at such a high level even in academics, rather than athletics.”

Two-time first-team All-GSL basketball player Lucy Lynn from Gonzaga Prep is headed to play at Yale next season.

“It definitely means a lot, especially with the academic and service piece added,” she said. “Everybody announced today did some extraordinary things in their high school career, so it’s definitely a special recognition.”

Mead wrestler Chris Grosse’s accomplishments are lifted even further as he manages Type 1 diabetes, something he’s dealt with since he was diagnosed at age 11.

“This felt amazing,” he said. “To get honored for academics and doing what I do in the classroom is special… You recognize everybody from every school, and I feel like there’s a lot of good athletes and students out there.”

Jordan Dever spent his final two years at Shadle Park and lettered in three sports both years.

“I felt more noticed with everybody else here, especially seeing people I’ve played against in the past and a lot of old teammates too,” Dever said.

Shadle Park’s Kyleigh Archer earned 12 letters – in soccer, basketball and track – in her four years.

“I feel like being celebrated for academics and athletics, with the best athletes and academic kids in the whole district, is super cool,” she said. “Maintaining that time management and grades along with 12 varsity letters is hard, but it’s worth it.”

Schools listed in alphabetical order.

Central Valley

Maddison Saty (3.97 GPA). National Honor Society, CV student leadership. Eight varsity letters – slowpitch (4), fastpitch (4). 2019 State 4A champion slowpitch team. First-team All-GSL five times. College: Grand Canyon, education major.

Brandon Thomas (3.72 GPA). CV student leadership. Five varsity letters – football (3), track and field (2). GSL defensive MVP ’22, first-team football twice, team captain. State ambulatory champion and state record in shot put, second in the 100 meter. College: Eastern Washington, exercise science or kinesiology major, walk-on for football.

Cheney

Tatum Sloan (3.96 GPA). Cheney executive leadership, Class of 2023 officer. 10 varsity letters – fastpitch (4), basketball (3), slowpitch (2), swim (1). Fastpitch all-league sophomore, junior year. Slowpitch all-league freshman, junior. District swim her only season. College: Idaho, secondary education major.

Jakeb Vallance (3.95 GPA). Athletes in Action, leads weekly athlete Bible study. Nine varsity letters – football (3), basketball (3), golf (3). GSL honorable mention for football, golf state participant junior year. College: Western Oregon, football scholarship, exercise science major.

Clarkston

Taryn Demers (3.967 GPA). President of National Honor Society, ASB senior class vice president, DECA. 10 varsity letters – soccer (4), basketball (2), tennis (4). Soccer team captain, first-team All-GSL senior year. Basketball team captain. Tennis second-team All-GSL junior year. College: Columbia Basin College, soccer scholarship, forensic science and criminal justice major.

Caleb Daniel (4.0 GPA). National Honor Society. Eight varsity letters – cross country (4), golf (4). First-team All-GSL golf junior year. College: Lewis-Clark State College, journeyman electrical apprenticeship program.

East Valley

Alex Stave (3.9 GPA). Six varsity letters – soccer (2), track and field (4). In track, five-time league champion and two-event state qualifier, captain for EV girls sprinting team. College: University of Arizona on Arizona Distinction Award, undecided STEM major.

Jesse Stevens (4.0 GPA). Valedictorian, National Honor Society. EV Pace Character student of the year sophomore year. Seven varsity letters – football (2), basketball (3), golf (2). Two-year basketball captain. College: Brigham Young, mechanical engineering major.

Ferris

Emmelia Wevers (3.97 GPA). National Honor Society, Canterbury Belles and Symphonic choir. Congressional nomination for Air Force Academy from Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. Nine varsity letters – choir (3), volleyball (3), basketball (3). Team captain for volleyball, basketball. College: Brigham Young on academic merit scholarship, aviation or aeronautics major.

Jaret Pearman (3.82 GPA). National Honor Society, Christian Club, four-year member of drum line. Seven varsity letters – football (3), baseball (4). Football team captain, most inspirational player. Baseball four-year starting catcher. College: Undecided.

Gonzaga Prep

Lucy Lynn (3.9 GPA). National Honor Society. Eight varsity letters – basketball (4), golf (4). Basketball first-team All-GSL junior and senior year, honorable mention sophomore. Seventh at state in 2022-23. Golf second-team All-GSL junior. honorable mention sophomore. College: Yale University, basketball, undecided major.

Luke Decker (4.00 GPA). President of the Knights of the Leash service group. Nine varsity letters – cross country (4), track and field (3), wrestling (2). Cross country 16th in districts, honorable mention All-GSL. Track 12th at districts in 1600. College: Carroll College on Bishop Carroll academic scholarship and athletic scholarship, civil engineering major.

Lewis and Clark

Bridget Burns (4.00 GPA). National Honor Society, AP scholar with honor, WIAA Outstanding Scholastic Award all four years, President of LC’s environmental club, first chair French horn, student advisory council on climate change. Nine varsity letters – cross country (4), track and field (4), band (4). Cross country three-time first-team All-GSL and state qualifier; 2022 Academic State Champions; team captain; ninth at state junior year; Footlocker Regional qualifier ’19 and ’22. Ninth at state track in 3200, second-team All-GSL junior year. National Qualifier and Representative for the Pacific Northwest Ski Association in Nordic skiing all four years with 12th place finish at nationals. College: Michigan Technological University on academic and athletic scholarship for cross-country and Nordic skiing, environmental engineering major.

Ben Orton (4.0 GPA). Five varsity letters – soccer (4), football (1). Soccer first-team All-GSL sophomore, junior year; GSL champions ’21. College: Undecided, engineering major.

Mead

Olivia Ferraro (4.0 GPA). National Honor Society, yearbook sports editor. Eight varsity letters – cross country (4), track (4). Cross country second-team All-GSL, three consecutive GSL team titles, State 3A title. Track and field first-team All-GSL, third at state 4x400. College: Undecided.

Chris Grosse (3.83 GPA). National Honor Society, yearbook committee. Six varsity letters – football (3), wrestling (3). Football first-team All-GSL. Wrestling GSL champion, district champion, regional champion, third at state; back-to-back team state titles. Selected for USA Rugby National U20 team. College: Central Washington, athletic scholarship for rugby, aviation or medical major.

Mt. Spokane

Maggie Degenhart (3.9 GPA). DECA, Link Crew, student council, and ASB. Eight varsity letters – volleyball (4), track and field (4). Volleyball first-team All-GSL senior year, second team junior, honorable mention sophomore; team earned first, fifth and fourth at state. Track honorable mention All-GSL. College: Boise State, tuition scholarship for sports marketing internship.

Jarom Liljenquist (3.94 GPA). Eastern Washington Running Start program. 10 varsity letters – football (2), wrestling (4), track and field (4). Football first-team All-GSL senior year. Wrestling first-team All-GSL junior and senior, league MVP senior, two-time district and regional champion; third at state junior, 195-pound state champion senior. Track fifth at state in discus. College: Brigham Young University, undecided.

North Central

Kendall Carter (4.058 GPA). Servant Leadership, Traditional Leadership, Young Life, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Art, Choir. Eight varsity letters – cross country (4), track and field (4). Cross country freshman year honorable mention All-GSL, 74th at state and team state title winner, Nike Nationals sixth-place team finish. Sophomore seventh in the virtual state, first-team All-GSL. Junior first-team All-GSL, 29th at state, 45th at the Nike West Regional Championships. Senior first-team All-GSL, 33rd at state, participated at Champs West Regional XC Championships. Track five all-league honors, 12th at state junior year in 3200. College: Western Washington on a cross country and track scholarship, kinesiology major.

Xander Shaw (3.983 GPA). ASB and Traditional Leadership, Groovy Shoes Chairman, senior class officer, pep band, drumline. 11 varsity letters – football (3), wrestling (1), baseball (3), and band/wind ensemble (4). Football second-team All-GSL. State Band and Honor Band in ’19, ’21, ’22. College: Gonzaga University on Dean’s List and Band scholarship, engineering major.

Pullman

Margot Keane (3.986 GPA). President of DECA, executive vice president of ASB, co-founder of Student Activism Club, and the treasurer of Youth in STEM club. Six varsity letters – volleyball (4), tennis (2). Volleyball two-year captain, three-time first-team All-GSL, 2A MVP ’21. WSVCA all-state team junior, senior seasons. Fourth at state ’22. College: Washington State, mechanical engineering major, club volleyball.

Brendan Doumit (3.93 GPA) Senior Class President, ASB Council Member, National Society of High School Scholars, Homecoming King, lead play-by-play announcer for Hound Central YouTube channel. Seven varsity letters– cross country (4), baseball (3). Cross country three-time All-GSL, two-time state participant. Team captain cross country, baseball. College: Skagit Valley College on athletic scholarship for baseball, education or communications major.

Ridgeline

Romy Robinson (4.0 GPA). FBLA, DECA, LINK, National Honor Society and a founding member of the Ridgeline book club. Vice president of Career Development for DECA and secretary of FBLA. Qualified for state in DECA all four years, state FBLA past two years. Three varsity letters – soccer (2), track and field (1). Soccer second-team All-GSL, first-team defender all-state. Track qualified for districts in 300 hurdles and triple jump. College: Undecided, nursing, crew.

Srikar Surapaneni (4.0 GPA). ASB Treasurer, FBLA competitor, vice president of National Honor Society. Four varsity letters; football (2), golf (2). Football team captain. Golf Most Improved Award. College: Arizona State, business major.

Rogers

Oveyonna Ivy (3.907 GPA). Orchestra. 10 varsity letters – volleyball (3), basketball (4), tennis (2), track and field (1). College: Firefighter school.

Blaise Cross (3.875 GPA). National Honor Society, Link crew. Four varsity letters – wrestling (2), track and field (2). Wrestling two-time district champ, third and second place at regionals, fifth at state. Track participates in discus, shot put and pole vault. College: Whitworth, computer science major.

Shadle Park

Kyleigh Archer (4.0 GPA). National Honor Society, senior leadership officers, 2023 Spokane Scholar in World Languages. 12 varsity letters – soccer (4), basketball (4), track (4). Soccer three-time first-team All-GSL, offensive MVP. Basketball All-GSL honorable mention sophomore, second-team junior, and first-team senior year. Track district champ 100, 200, 400 and long jump. Team captain all three sports. College: Pacific Lutheran University on Presidential Scholarship and soccer, elementary education major.

Jordan Dever (3.5 GPA). Six varsity letters – football (2), basketball (2), track (2). Football second-team All-GSL sophomore, junior year and first-team senior. Led GSL 2A in reception yards, second in all of the GSL in touchdown receptions. Track first-team All-GSL relay. College: Undecided.

University

Alex Woolley (4.0 GPA). AP Scholar with Honor ’21, AP Scholar with Distinction in ‘22. National Honor Society, President of HOSA Club. Placed second in HOSA state competition for extemporaneous writing, competed at Internationals. Four varsity letters – tennis (3), cross country (1). Tennis honorable mention All-GSL, third at districts, third at regionals, state participant. College: Brigham Young University on half-tuition scholarship, nursing major.

Jalen King (3.835 GPA). National Honor Society, leadership. Fall 2023 Academic Athlete. Six varsity letters – baseball (3), football (3). Football honorable mention All-GSL sophomore, first-team junior, second team senior. Baseball 2022 GSL champions. College: Community Colleges of Spokane on scholarship for baseball, psychology major.

West Valley

Abbie Sicilia (4.0 GPA). National Honor Society, School Board student representative, Leadership Team, LINK crew, yearbook editor. Seven varsity letters – soccer (4), basketball (3). Soccer All-GNL and All-GSL first team all four years, defensive MVP and second-team all-state junior and first-team all-state senior year, team captain, state quarterfinals junior and senior. Basketball honorable mention All-GSL junior. College: Gonzaga University on academic and athletic scholarship for soccer, psychology major.

Jackson Bale (3.98 GPA). Historian of the National Honor Society. Eagle NEST student advisory. Eight varsity letters – football (4), soccer (4). Football second team All-GSL sophomore and junior year, first-team senior. Team captain junior, senior year. College: Undecided.