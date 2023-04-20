Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dante M. K. Solomon and Morgan N. Segalla, both of Spokane Valley.

Keaton L. S. Tanzer and Sara K. Elithorp, both of Cheney.

Daniel R. Steward and Hayley F. Yarborough, both of Spokane.

Mathias A. Bauman and Andrea Z. Schmidt, both of Cheney.

Patrick L. Akins and Sandra L. Mangis, both of Liberty Lake.

Casey J. Ellis, of Spokane and Sheryl I. Davey, of Deer Park.

Mykola Lukianov and Yana Permiakova, both of Spokane.

Morgan C. Combs and Jessica E. Rolland, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin E. Takahashi and Isabelle A. Stalcup, both of Spokane.

Ian H. D. Perry, of Airway Heights, and Catherine A. Best, of Horley, England.

Patrick A. McEachern and Chelsea R. Healey, both of Spokane.

Octavious L. Tookes and Alee J. Lents, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Guenther Property Management v. Elizabeth Windsor, restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management v. Sean P. Dempsy, restitution of premises.

Ryan D. Demand v. Ericka Curlee, restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Franklin W. Snodgrass, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Melinda C. McGaffee, restitution of premises.

Monika Apartments LLC v. Jordan Arnold, restitution of premises.

Kevin L. Warner v. Courtney Sing, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Justin Harris, restitution of premises.

DNF Associates LLC v. Justin Evaneski, money claimed owed.

DNF Associates LLC v. Shalena Kieffer, money claimed owed.

Deborah Westwood v. Providence St. Josephs Health, medical malpractice.

American Express National Bank v. Pamela Pollen, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Parker Loving, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Joan P. Malik, money claimed owed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Hillary M. Rojo, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Mary Burke, money claimed owed.

Hamish Bastow v. Cynthia B. Metsker, wrongful death.

Chad and Kristina Ingalls v. American Family Mutual Insurance Co., et al., complaint for breach of insurance contract, IFCA violation, CPA violation and bad faith.

2M Services LLC v. Winterfell LLC, complaint for breach of contract; foreclosure of construction lien; unjust enrichment.

Zachary and Raymond Lusk v. Kaden Newman, complaint.

James and Lois Collins v. The City of Spokane and Michael J. Brunner, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Moore, Kathlene M. and Monte J.

Tisch, Jennifer and Daniel

Yochum, Ngoc T. and Kevin T.

Ascher, Logan L. and Angela M.

Lebret, Crystal D. and Iseminger, Daniel L.

Chitwood, Crystal D. and Donald G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Devynn J. Bridges, also known as Devynn J. Whitman, 30; $490.23 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to counts of second-degree identity theft, third-degree assault and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

William H. Thomas, 49; 96 months in prison, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree child molestation.

Richard A. Kenny, 31; five months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge John O. Cooney

Charles W. Miller, also known as Charles W. Delp, 53; 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Michael L. Summa, 33; 75 months in prison, after being found guilty of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Wesley P. Caverly, 59; 96 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Alexander A. Johnson, 38; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Enro Mazawa, 34; 40 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Danielle E. L. Startin, 34; 17 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Lailani C. Trull, 40; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Svetlana M. Delong, 22; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Angie M. Dozer, 51; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, resisting arrest and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Joseph A. Gabel, 20; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Paul T. Heaton, 68; four days in jail converted to 32 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dennis J. Hughes, 52; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Todd M. Henry, 50; 30 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Drake S. Onaga, 27; $750 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Samantha N. Cannata, 26; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

William L. Chambless, 30; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Gina M. Curley, 42; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Timothy R. Goolie, 59; $750 fine, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Michele L. Dailey, 53; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alexander J. Blair, 28; 10 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Bradley C. Thompson, 35; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, no-contact order violation.

Jacob A. Northup, 34; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, fourth-degree assault and two counts of no-contact order violation.