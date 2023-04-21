Local groups will host prescription medication take-back sites on Saturday

People can drop off unused prescription medicines at several regional locations on Saturday.

For the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, local groups plan to host stations for the free disposal of unwanted and expired medication. The sites include ones in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene and Colfax.

The local Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative coalitions will sponsor three drug take-back events 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St.; Excelsior Wellness, 3754 W. Indian Trail Road; and the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St.

Those sites also will accept vaping devices without the battery. Brittany Campbell, Center for Student Support director at NorthEast Washington ESD 101, said the returned vaping products have been accepted for a few years. The center does counseling, mental health, substance use, school safety and community-based prevention work.

Panhandle Health said people can dispose of unwanted medication 10 am.-2 p.m. at the Coeur d’Alene location of Blue Cross of Idaho, 1812 N. Lakewood Drive. Items can include not just opioids, but other pills and liquid forms of medications.

Campbell said overdoses have increased in area schools.

“One easy and effective prevention method for overdose is to get unused medications out of households where young people may access them,” she said.

In addition, there will be free lock boxes at the events so that medication can be stored safely.

People who are unable to attend the medication take-back days can find a facility to dispose of their medication by checking online at medtakebackwashington.org. Also, vapes may be disposed of anytime through household hazardous waste facilities by looking up spokaneriver.net/wastedirectory/vendors/recycle.

In Idaho, year-round prescription drug disposal locations can be found online at odp.idaho.gov/prescription-drug-take-back-program/.