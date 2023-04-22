Spokane County

Marriage licenses

George A. Durgin and Holly R. Presho, both of Deer Park.

Jeffrey D. Rintamaki and Kaylie J. Miesler, both of Spokane.

Bobby C. White and Eugenia K. K. Martin, both of Spokane.

Jon C. Cool and Deisy Y. Venegas Indalecio, both of Cheney.

Huzifa Tageldin and Alia K. Azar, both of Glendale, California.

Christina L. Michel and Sonya D. Kelley, both of Sandpoint.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

NWI Serrano v. Lynda Barrett, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management v. Brandon Stoker, restitution of premises.

Cedar Creek Village LLC v. Kevin Clark, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Robert Campbell, restitution of premises.

Brent Bozarth v. Leland Lindell, restitution of premises.

Janice L. Hubbard v. Krista Armstrong, restitution of premises.

Cooper George LLC v. Travis Mack, restitution of premises.

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Cassandra Golden, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Chase A. Cobb, restitution of premises.

HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC v. Ivanka Lopes, restitution of premises.

The Harlan D. Douglass Trust, et al. v. Harley C. Douglass, complaint for declaratory relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Harris, Tamara L. and Eric T.

Wyatt, Tabitha M. and Silas E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Wesley P. Caverly, 59; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and two counts of violation of order.

Alexander McCann, 21; $30 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Judge Michael P. Price

Brandon M. Stoddard, 35; $26,379.98 in restitution, 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 29.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree organized retail theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Mardy A. Moreno, 31; 36 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child and second-degree child molestation.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Dvon Hood, 27; 37.5 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jeremiah L. Wilder, 31; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kenitra D. Williams, 42; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nicole D. D. Stapleton, 23; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Neil D. Guzman, 31; 91 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Kenneth D. Holmes, 41; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Taylor J. Standerfer, 31; 60 days in jail, reckless endangerment and aiming or discharging a firearm.

Dennis E. Harvey, 51; 21 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Douglas E. Engle, 64; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Trevor J. Fant, 34; 30 days in jail with credit given for nine days served, reckless driving.

David G. Hill, 54; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Robert K. Maudlin, 82; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Daniel S. Fulton, 38; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Tyas R. Kelly, 30; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.