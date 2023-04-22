Washington records
Sat., April 22, 2023
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
George A. Durgin and Holly R. Presho, both of Deer Park.
Jeffrey D. Rintamaki and Kaylie J. Miesler, both of Spokane.
Bobby C. White and Eugenia K. K. Martin, both of Spokane.
Jon C. Cool and Deisy Y. Venegas Indalecio, both of Cheney.
Huzifa Tageldin and Alia K. Azar, both of Glendale, California.
Christina L. Michel and Sonya D. Kelley, both of Sandpoint.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
NWI Serrano v. Lynda Barrett, restitution of premises.
Black Realty Management v. Brandon Stoker, restitution of premises.
Cedar Creek Village LLC v. Kevin Clark, restitution of premises.
Copper River Apartments LLC v. Robert Campbell, restitution of premises.
Brent Bozarth v. Leland Lindell, restitution of premises.
Janice L. Hubbard v. Krista Armstrong, restitution of premises.
Cooper George LLC v. Travis Mack, restitution of premises.
Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Cassandra Golden, restitution of premises.
iRE LLC v. Chase A. Cobb, restitution of premises.
HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC v. Ivanka Lopes, restitution of premises.
The Harlan D. Douglass Trust, et al. v. Harley C. Douglass, complaint for declaratory relief.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Harris, Tamara L. and Eric T.
Wyatt, Tabitha M. and Silas E.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Wesley P. Caverly, 59; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and two counts of violation of order.
Alexander McCann, 21; $30 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.
Judge Michael P. Price
Brandon M. Stoddard, 35; $26,379.98 in restitution, 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 29.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree organized retail theft.
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Mardy A. Moreno, 31; 36 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child and second-degree child molestation.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Dvon Hood, 27; 37.5 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree burglary.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Jeremiah L. Wilder, 31; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Kenitra D. Williams, 42; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Nicole D. D. Stapleton, 23; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Neil D. Guzman, 31; 91 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Kenneth D. Holmes, 41; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.
Taylor J. Standerfer, 31; 60 days in jail, reckless endangerment and aiming or discharging a firearm.
Dennis E. Harvey, 51; 21 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Douglas E. Engle, 64; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Trevor J. Fant, 34; 30 days in jail with credit given for nine days served, reckless driving.
David G. Hill, 54; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Robert K. Maudlin, 82; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Daniel S. Fulton, 38; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Tyas R. Kelly, 30; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.