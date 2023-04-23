The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
52°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:35 p.m.: Boston at Baltimore OR Houston at Tampa Bay MLB

6:40 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Angels FS1

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami TNT

7 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Lakers TNT

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS

6:30 p.m.: Vegas at Winnipeg ESPN

7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle TBS / Root

Soccer, men’s

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Roma at Atalanta CBS Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports