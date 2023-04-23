On the air
Sun., April 23, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:35 p.m.: Boston at Baltimore OR Houston at Tampa Bay MLB
6:40 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Angels FS1
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami TNT
7 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Lakers TNT
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS
6:30 p.m.: Vegas at Winnipeg ESPN
7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle TBS / Root
Soccer, men’s
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Roma at Atalanta CBS Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
