100 years ago in the Inland Northwest: More clues yielded in suspicious deaths of 2 men

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Some clarity emerged about the causes of two recent deaths.

The fiery explosion that killed mining magnate J.M. Schnatterly in Bonners Ferry was caused by gasoline fumes blown over a hot stove.

The wife of Charles Kelly, a man injured in the accident, said her husband witnessed the entire incident.

Schnatterly was filling the gas tank of his boat, docked in town, when “a sudden gust of wind blew through the room, carrying the gasoline fumes to the stove.” The explosion was instantaneous.

Kelly was “blown through a porthole” and another man, W. W. Ferbach, was blown out the door and into the river.

Both men were recovering from burns and broken bones. Schnatterly died instantly.

In the other case, officials were now leaning toward the theory that Jack Richter of Deer Park was shot by his wife. She had initially said that a neighbor, Mike Grovich (sometimes rendered Grubesich) had shot her husband during an argument over religion. She later changed her story and said that she had shot her husband to prevent him from abusing her.

Mrs. Richter was being held in jail but had not been formally charged.

The motive for the shooting was still a mystery. Officers and neighbors advanced two theories.

“Some held that the shooting was the result of a love triangle,” said the Chronicle. “Others contend that it was caused by the excessive use of moonshine.”

Or possibly a combination of both. A 10-gallon jug of moonshine was found in the house.