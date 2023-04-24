Wilcox leaves post of top House Republican in Washington

By Jim Camden For The Spokesman-Review

OLYMPIA – The top Republican in the Washington House of Representatives is stepping down from that post.

J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, announced in the closing hours of the 2023 legislative session he would leave the position he has held for more than five years. He will be replaced by Rep. Drew Stokesbary, of Auburn, who served as the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee. “It’s time for a change,” Wilcox said in a meeting with reporters during a lull in the final day’s activities.

The 12-year veteran of the House said last year he would step down if Republicans did not pick up House seats in the 2022 election. They lost a seat.

“I’m a man of my word,” Wilcox said. “It’s been weighing on me since the election.”

Although his caucus went down by one, it gained several new members in elections for open seats or in contested races that he said strengthened the caucus. Several were slightly older for freshmen lawmakers and “are ready to be serious legislators.”

Wilcox, 60, guided House Republicans through some contentious times, including the decision to remove Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, from the caucus after a special investigator’s report questioned Shea’s involvement in some far right activities, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in many lawmakers working on the session virtually rather than in person.

Although he’s leaving his leadership role, Wilcox said he isn’t resigning his seat.

Deputy Republican Leader Joel Kretz, of Wauconda, is also resigning his leadership position. He’ll be replaced by Rep. Mike Steele, of Chelan.