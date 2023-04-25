Gonzaga’s Anton Watson declares for NBA draft while retaining college eligibility

The list of Gonzaga players to declare for the NBA draft grew to five with the league releasing the names of the 242 early entrants Tuesday night.

Senior forward Anton Watson has entered his name, joining Drew Timme, Julian Strawther, Malachi Smith and Steele Venters. The latter four had previously announced their intentions.

Watson, Venters, Smith and Strawther retained their college eligibility, but Strawther probably has played his last game as a Zag with numerous mock drafts projecting him as a late first round or early-to-mid second-round pick. Timme has said several times since late February he wouldn’t return for a fifth season and plans on turning pro.

Venters announced his commitment to Gonzaga earlier this month after playing the last three seasons at Eastern Washington University. The 6-foot-7 wing is testing the draft waters but plans on playing for GU next season. He’s considered the probable replacement for Strawther. Venters was the Big Sky player of the year last season.

Watson and Smith have played four seasons, but both are eligible for an additional COVID year approved by the NCAA in response to the pandemic’s impact on the 2020-21 season.

The 6-8, 225-pound Watson is coming off his best season as a Zag. He posted career highs in scoring (11.1) rebounds (6.2), assists (2.4), steals (1.8), minutes (29.1) and 3-point accuracy (33.3%).

Watson was a major contributor in Gonzaga’s 31-win season that ended with a blowout loss to eventual national champion UConn in the Elite Eight.

He was more aggressive and productive at the offensive end, emerging as the team’s third-leading scorer. Watson made 16 3-pointers – he had nine combined in his first three seasons – and handed out 88 assists, fourth on the team. He connected on 60.8% of his shots, second only to Timme’s 61.6.

Watson had 66 steals, fourth on the program’s single-season list behind John Stockton’s 109 in 1984 and 68 in 1983 and 1982. Watson is the only forward in the top 10. He’s seventh in career steals with 162. Stockton ranks first with 262. Watson also swatted 25 shots, second to Timme’s 36.

Watson didn’t make the All-West Coast Conference first or second team, but he was voted to the WCC All-Tournament team.

Smith earned WCC Sixth Man of the Year honors. He contributed 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game. He came off the bench in 36 of 37 games.

The 6-4, 205-pound transfer from Chattanooga led the Zags in 3-point accuracy (50%) and was one of the team’s top free-throw shooters (79.2%). Smith had a strong NCAA Tournament, hitting 5 of 9 3-pointers and averaging 11 points and 4.7 rebounds. His steal in the closing seconds against UCLA helped preserve a 79-76 victory in the Sweet 16.

Watson doesn’t appear in most mock drafts, but he’s listed as the 55th pick to Indiana by NBAdraft.net. The Gonzaga Prep graduate is rated No. 66 on NBAdraft.net’s big board of 100 players. Strawther is No. 26, and Timme is No. 50.

Watson didn’t make ESPN’s best 100 available. Strawther was No. 48 and Timme No. 75.

Name, image and likeness (NIL) could be a consideration for Watson, who had several NIL deals last season and appeared in numerous commercials for local businesses.

If Watson returns, he will likely pair up with Wyoming transfer forward Graham Ike, who averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in 2022 before sitting out last season with a foot injury. Smith would be a strong candidate for a starting position and a bigger role if he opts to return.

The deadline to withdraw from the draft is May 31.