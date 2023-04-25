The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
40°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

April 25, 2023 Updated Tue., April 25, 2023 at 3:55 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota or Chi. White Sox at Toronto MLB

1 p.m.: Kansas City at Arizona MLB

3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia Root

4:30 p.m.: San Diego at Chi. Cubs or Washington at N.Y. Mets MLB

7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: New York at Cleveland NBATV

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Memphis TNT

6:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee NBATV

7 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento TNT

Golf, men’s, DP World

9 p.m.: Korea Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Florida at Boston ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado Root / ESPN

Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Champions League

6 p.m.: Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

2:30 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports