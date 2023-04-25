On the Air
April 25, 2023 Updated Tue., April 25, 2023 at 3:55 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota or Chi. White Sox at Toronto MLB
1 p.m.: Kansas City at Arizona MLB
3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia Root
4:30 p.m.: San Diego at Chi. Cubs or Washington at N.Y. Mets MLB
7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at San Francisco MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: New York at Cleveland NBATV
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Memphis TNT
6:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee NBATV
7 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento TNT
Golf, men’s, DP World
9 p.m.: Korea Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Florida at Boston ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado Root / ESPN
Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Champions League
6 p.m.: Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
2:30 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
