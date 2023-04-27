Former Kansas guard Joseph Yesufu transfers to Washington State

PULLMAN – Joseph Yesufu, a graduate transfer out of Kansas who appeared in 69 games for the Jayhawks over the past two seasons, signed with Washington State’s basketball team Thursday.

The 6-foot combo guard made three starts for the Jayhawks last year, averaging 4.1 points in 12.7 minutes per game while shooting 37% from the field. Kansas reached the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

As a sophomore in 2021-22, Yesufu was a reserve for the Jayhawks, who beat North Carolina in the national title game. He scored 2.1 points in 9.2 minutes per game in 34 appearances.

Yesufu transferred to Kansas after a season at Drake in 2020-21. He was named Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Man of the Year and earned a spot on the MVC all-tournament team after lifting the Bulldogs to a conference title and an NCAA Tournament berth.

Yesufu came off the bench in the first 24 games of the season but was a starter for Drake late in the year. He averaged 23.3 points in the team’s final nine games, surpassing the 30-point mark twice. Yesufu scored 21 points to guide the Bulldogs to a 53-52 win in the First Four round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. He hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points in Drake’s 72-56 loss to USC in the Round of 64.

He finished the season averaging 12.8 points – shooting 44% from the field and 38% on 3-pointers – and 1.9 assists per game.

A knee injury limited Yesufu to 13 games during his true freshman season in 2019-20.

Yesufu played his prep ball in the Chicago suburbs at Bolingbrook High. He averaged 16 points per game as a senior and was named to the all-state team as an honorable mention.

Yesufu has the chance to be an impact player next season for WSU. He showed a few flashes in the Big 12 last year, scoring in double figures in four games. But opportunities to play were sparse at Kansas, which consistently boasts one of the most talented rosters in the nation.

Yesufu went searching for a new home where he could have an expanded role in his final season of eligibility.

Yesufu, noted for his jumping and drives to the basket, is a capable 3-point shooter and defender. The Cougars may also benefit from Yesufu’s experience playing for a national powerhouse.

“Joseph can get in the paint to distribute and score,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said, quoted in a news release. “He should also spearhead our defense at the point of (attack). He brings leadership and experience from one of the best programs in the country.”

Yesufu is the second transfer to sign with WSU this offseason, joining Jaylen Wells – a 6-7 forward who captured Division II All-America honors last season after scoring 22.4 points per game at Sonoma State.

The Cougars lost guard TJ Bamba to the transfer portal last month. Bamba, the team’s leading scorer last season (15.8 ppg), signed with Villanova recently.

“(Yesufu) brings explosive athleticism to our backcourt to help offset the loss of TJ,” Smith said.