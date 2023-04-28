Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Scott M. Weir and Kailee L. M. Cameau, both of Richland.

Derkie T. Alfonso, of Tacloban City, Philippines, and Ma L. L. McMullen, of Spokane.

Alex D. Szambelan and Chantell M. Harding, both of Spokane.

Kyle F. Haack, of Spokane, and Sidney R. Woodard, of Spokane Valley.

Thomas C. Edinger and Jacqui M. LaCroix, both of Pullman.

Dean A. Winckler and Sierra D. Jackson, both of Mead.

Matteo E. Duran and Kelly A. Hodgen, both of Spokane.

Derek J. Mott, of Spokane, and Abigail H. Rees, of Pullman.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Bruck Enterprise LLC v. Angelique P. Sam, restitution of premises.

Bruck Enterprise LLC v. Shirley Schaust, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Davia Williams, restitution of premises.

Thomas Novak v. Devin Stroble, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Amber White, restitution of premises.

Clocktower Apartments LLC v. Stevie Hanson, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Markasia Davis, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Fuller, Brady and Amanda R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

George M. Edmondson, 61; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of failing to remain at the scene of an accident and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Steven P. White, 46; 20 months in prison, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Hamza H. Hussein, 22; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Chadwick J. Zimmer, 42; $394.69 of restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of attempted second-degree malicious mischief.

Benjamin A. McClanahan, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Amy J. Cox, 44; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Emily K. Karlinsey, 30; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ronald L. Ricci, also known as Ronald L. Veiga, 55; 22 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Harry J. Riley, Spokane; debts of $106,597.

Angelita Rodriquez Maldonado, Cheney; debts of $400,659.

Rodolfo J. and Lana J. Glennie, Spokane; debts of $41,319.

Kimberly M. Roullier, Cheney; debts of $65,327.

Gabriel P. and Sapphire R. Geer, Spokane; debts of $205,741.

Krystal R. Palmer, Colfax; debts of $62,973.

Cory and Taylor Jelsvik, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $183,491.

Amy M. Hille, Washtucna, Wash.; debts of $37,315.

Loretta L. Ballew, Liberty Lake; debts of $64,292.

Brandon J. Wivag, Cheney; debts of $33,507.

Eric S. Prunier-Smith and Sarah E. Collier, Chewelah, Wash.; debts of $121,778.

Christopher P. and Penny L. A. Willis, Cheney; debts of $78,865.

Daniel N. Cooley, Spokane; debts of $41,160.

Cynthea D. Newman, Spokane; debts of $19,397.

Paul R. Walsh, Spokane; debts of $31,540.

Carl H. Craig, Spokane; debts of $12,211.

Wage-earner petitions

Leigh T. Moseman, Spokane; debts not listed.

Barbara C. Salatich, Spokane; debts of $84,900.

Cynthia L. Rushing, Spokane; debts not listed.

Peter J. and Clara M. Moylan, Spokane; debts of $267,987.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jacob A. Ball, 26; 94 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Erica M. Garcia, 29; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Janessa J. Greer, 37; 20 days in jail, anti-harassment protection order violation and theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Cody J. Lockard, 25; 10 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and second-degree reckless burning.