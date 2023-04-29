Prep roundup: Jake Hernandez helps Shadle Park baseball to sweep; Pullman’s Rhoda Wang wins girls singles at Inland Empire tourney

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball 2A

Shadle Park 5-15, Rogers 4-3: Jake Hernandez scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on a wild pitch, and the visiting Highlanders beat the Pirates in the first game.

Quintin Tobey pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and Hernandez had three stolen bases.

Tyler Yarger went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and the Highlanders (11-7, 9-4) swept the Pirates (3-15, 2-11)

Pullman 14-16, East Valley 2-0: Brendan Doumit went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and the visiting Greyhounds beat the Knights in five innings in the first game.

Brady Coulter went 4 for 4 with four RBIs, and the Greyhounds (12-7, 9-4) swept the Knights (0-15, 0-13). Joey Hecker struck out seven over four innings for Pullman.

West Valley 6-6, Clarkston 4-2: The visiting Eagles (14-6, 11-4) swept the Bantams (14-5, 10-5).

1A

Colville 6, Medical Lake 5 (8): Jayson Hayward went 2 for 2 with a walk-off single in the eighth inning, and the Crimson Hawks (12-7, 9-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (7-10, 4-7). AJ Michaud went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Medical Lake.

Deer Park 18, Lakeside 4 (5): Cole Krepcik went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and the visiting Stags (15-3, 11-0) beat the Eagles (8-10, 5-7). Dylan Hall went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Deer Park.

Newport 1, Freeman 0: The visiting Grizzlies (7-7, 5-6) beat the Scotties (8-9, 3-7).

Softball

Shadle Park 28-22, Rogers 1-0: Madison Keon went 3 for 3 with five RBIs, and the visiting Highlanders beat the Pirates in the first game. Crimson Rice and Annabelle Moreno combined for a four-inning no-hitter.

Rice went 4 four 4 with three doubles and seven RBIs and the Highlanders (13-2, 12-10) swept the Pirates (0-13, 0-10).

East Valley 15-13, Pullman 3-8: Dakota Morris went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and the visiting Knights beat the Greyhounds in five innings in the first game.

Marli Art had three hits with three RBIs in the second game, and the Knights (7-9, 6-5) swept the Greyhounds (2-13, 1-9).

West Valley 9-8, Clarkston 8-18: The visiting Bantams (10-6, 8-3) beat the Eagles (7-10, 6-6) in the second game to earn a split.

Boys soccer

Medical Lake 8, Colville 1: Caden Rudy scored four goals, and the visiting Cardinals (8-9, 8-5) beat the Crimson Hawks (2-14, 1-12).

Lakeside 5, Deer Park 1: Jalen Garcia scored two goals in the second half, and the Eagles (9-7, 9-3) beat the visiting Stags (7-5, 7-5).

Tennis

Inland Empire Tournament: Pullman sophomore Rhoda Wang, the defending State 2A champion, won the girls No. 1 singles title, defeating Faith Kert of Cashmere 6-0, 6-1 at Mead HS.

Tyler Baker and Callen Johnson of Ridgeline won the boys No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-4 over Isaac Morton and Lucan Tuan of Richland.

Evan Chow and Emma Chow of Lewis and Clark won the No. 1 mixed 6-2, 7-6 over Chesley Pham and Jack Rau of Ridgeline.

Kailee Alteneder and Rebecca Coe of University placed second in No. 1 girls doubles, falling to Janie Buckingham and Victoria Martinez of Kennewick 3-6, 6-3, 5-7.

Richland took the team title with 179 points, followed by Mead (158) and Pullman (150).