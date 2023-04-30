The Dirt: New apartment complex planned near north Costco

A team of owners have submitted a building permit request with Spokane County to build a 144-unit apartment complex on property that is bordered by Pittsburg Street, Farwell Road and U.S. Highway 2.

The Farwell Project, at 12525 N. Pittsburg St., includes a three-story building with more than 19,000 square feet of livable space, said Evan Verduin, the project architect who also works for Trek Architecture, of Spokane.

The ownership group includes Jordan and Joel Tampien, Aaron Farr and Derek Lindsey.

In addition to the apartments, Jordan Tampien said the project includes a clubhouse and a pool.

“We hope to break ground in June or July,” Tampien said.

The contractor signed to build the complex is T.W. Clark Construction, of Spokane Valley. The expected cost of the project is about $12 million.

The property originally was platted for three residential sites, but the ownership group got it rezoned for multifamily, Tampien said. Two homes that were located on the property have been removed in advance of the construction of the new complex, which will include 227 parking spaces.

“We are just trying to create some more housing for the area,” Tampien said.

Plans for Indaba Coffee, West Side pizza maker progress on Monroe

Indaba Coffee is proceeding with plans to build a new roasting facility at 2020 N. Monroe St., which is the former location of Silver Collector Car Auctions.

Indaba Coffee founder and CEO Bobby Enslow said he’s been roasting coffee on weekends to keep up with demand. The new roasting facility on Monroe, which could be open as early as July, will quadruple the current capacity at his roasting facility in Spokane Valley, he said.

“In the front, we are going to have a new coffee shop and tasting room,” Enslow said. “But at this point, very little has been done.”

The remodel of the space is being designed by Bernardo Wills, and the contractor is Baker Construction & Development, both of Spokane.

“We are hoping to open the roastery in July and open the cafe in October,” Enslow said. “Another big part of this is that we live in the neighborhood. So, being able to move our headquarters to the neighborhood is what we want to do.”

The new location would become the fourth Spokane location for Indaba. The company also has a location in the Tri-Cities and one in Yakima.

“We also have the roasting facility in the Valley that we will be moving to the Monroe facility,” Enslow said.

Next door to the Indaba at 2020 N. Monroe, Seattle chef Ethan Howell has signed a lease to bring his pizza concept to Spokane, Enslow said.

Stowell previously opened the Victory Burger in the Wonder Building, at 835 N. Post St., and Tavolata at 221 N. Wall St..

Enslow said Stowell plans to expand Ballard Pizza Co., which has two locations in Seattle and one in Woodinville.

“It’s a New York-style pizza. We’ll have sports games and local beers on tap, a relaxing place for folks to visit,” Stowell said. “We are excited about going in there and excited to be Indaba’s neighbor. Bobby is a great guy.”

As part of the same project, developers also are converting some of the former Silver Collector Car Auction space into apartments.

According to the Seattle Times, the restaurant group led by Stowell recently purchased the historic watering hole The Attic Alehouse in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle.

In 2021, Stowell and Howard Wright, the president and CEO of Seattle Hospitality Group, also bought The Pike Brewing Co.

The new Ballard Pizza location in Spokane is waiting on occupancy permits for the apartments before it can be completed. Stowell said it could take six months or longer before it opens.

“I always enjoy my time in Spokane,” Stowell said. “We are excited to do another project there.”

