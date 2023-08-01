The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
65°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

Aug. 1, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:57 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Atlanta or Detroit at Pittsburgh MLB

1:10 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees or Baltimore at Toronto MLB

Basketball

4 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament ESPN

7:30 p.m.: WNBA: Dallas at Seattle CBSSN

Hockey

6:30 a.m.: Hlinka-Gretzky Cup: USA U18 vs. Germany U18 NHL

5 p.m.: 3ICE: Clarksville CBSSN

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: Bayern München vs. Liverpool CBSSN

Soccer, women’s World Cup

Midnight: Sweden vs. Argentina Fox 28

Midnight: Italy vs. South Africa FS1

3 a.m. (Thursday): Brazil vs. Jamaica FS1

3 a.m.: (Thursday) Panama vs. France Fox 28

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Boston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports