On the Air
Aug. 1, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:57 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Atlanta or Detroit at Pittsburgh MLB
1:10 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees or Baltimore at Toronto MLB
Basketball
4 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament ESPN
7:30 p.m.: WNBA: Dallas at Seattle CBSSN
Hockey
6:30 a.m.: Hlinka-Gretzky Cup: USA U18 vs. Germany U18 NHL
5 p.m.: 3ICE: Clarksville CBSSN
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: Bayern München vs. Liverpool CBSSN
Soccer, women’s World Cup
Midnight: Sweden vs. Argentina Fox 28
Midnight: Italy vs. South Africa FS1
3 a.m. (Thursday): Brazil vs. Jamaica FS1
3 a.m.: (Thursday) Panama vs. France Fox 28
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Boston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.