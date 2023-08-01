The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Local government

Spokane County fire districts receive mixed results at polls; Airway Heights fire station bond passes

Aug. 1, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:40 p.m.

Airway Heights Fire Chief Mitch Metzger last month pointed to cramped dormitory conditions in the attic of the current fire station and limited bathrooms as some of the reasons why his small department can’t compete for trained transfer employees coming to the area. Voters on Tuesday approved a bond to pay for a new fire station. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review) Buy this photo
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Voters on Tuesday approved increases to two Spokane County fire district tax levies and an $8 million bond for a new Airway Heights fire station. But they rejected two Spokane County fire district levies.

Fire District 3’s proposition passed with 65.5% approval, meaning its current rate of $1.22 per $1,000 in assessed valuation will increase to the maximum rate of $1.50. Fire District 10’s levy rate earned 58.7% approval, moving its 81 cents per $1,000 in assessed valuation to $1.50.

District 5’s proposition failed, with 56.4% of voters rejecting the proposed increase from about 78 cents per $1,000 to $1.50. Voters in District 13 in Newman Lake rejected its proposition, with 57.5% voting against the spike of 79 cents per $1,000 to $1.40.

In Airway Heights, voters overwhelmingly passed the $8 million bond with 77.5% approval. The bond, which needed 60% to pass, will allow the city to buy a building and remodel it into a modern fire station. The existing station was built 55 years ago.

The city has a deal in place to buy the property, 1149 S. Garfield Road. An empty 39,600-square-foot commercial building built in 2019 sits on the 4-acre parcel.

The tax increase would be 37 cents per $1,000 in valuation of property. That’s about $111 per year on a $300,000 taxable property.

