Idaho State University in Coeur d’Alene to offer accelerated nursing degree for those with an undergraduate degree in another subject

Idaho State University and Kootenai Health are partnering to offer an Accelerated Bachelors of Nursing undergraduate program in the Coeur d’Alene area.

Meant to address an ongoing nurse shortage in America, the ABSN gives individuals who hold a bachelor’s degree in another discipline a chance to enter the nursing profession. The program takes one year over three semesters to complete training to become a nurse.

The program is currently offered at ISU campuses in Pocatello, Idaho, and Meridian, Idaho. The Coeur d’Alene cohort will offer 10 seats for the 12-month program this upcoming school year. Courses in Coeur d’Alene will be delivered at the Kootenai Health campus, and the nurses-in-training will receive clinical learning opportunities across the panhandle.

To learn more, visit isu.edu/nursing/programs/accelerated-bachelor-of-science-in-nursing.