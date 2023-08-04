‘It’s a tough day’: Local alums, politicians weigh in on WSU’s future after Pac-12 exodus

By Liam Bradford and Samantha Fuller The Spokesman-Review

For elected officials with ties to the Palouse, Friday’s announcement that the universities of Washington and Oregon were on their way out of the Pac-12 conference brought sadness, frustration and uncertainty.

Michael Baumgartner, Spokane County treasurer and a 1999 graduate of Washington State University, said Friday’s news was disappointing.

“It’s a tough day, and it’s tough to see the college football that I grew up watching continue to change and be more impacted by TV dollars and corporate interest,” he said.

Baumgartner said his pride in the program remains, regardless of where the Cougars end up in conference realignment.

He grew up in town, graduating from Pullman High School in 1995, and his father was a university professor.

“What I love about being a Coug remains the same,” he said. “I’ve personally watched WSU five times in my adult life finish in the top 10 nationally in football, and I have every reason to think that after the dust settles, that the same underdog, can-do mentality will allow Cougar sports to continue to excel in whatever the college football landscape brings.”

The potential loss of the Apple Cup, with the University of Washington reportedly leaving for the Big Ten, also stings, Baumgartner said.

“I enjoy all those games, and it’s unfortunate that the University of Washington made the decision to leave the conference,” he said.

Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement Friday to King 5 News in Seattle that he anticipated the Cougars and Huskies would continue to play.

Inslee told the station: “It is my understanding and expectation that the University of Washington remains committed to permanently continuing the Apple Cup with Washington State University, one of our state’s greatest traditions and a prime example of how regional rivalries make college sports so special.”

The competition, begun in 1900 in Seattle, is among the oldest college rivalries .

Glenn Johnson, the mayor of Pullman and a professor emeritus at WSU, also said it appeared Friday’s announcement was driven by money, not what’s best for students and fans. Johnson, who’s been in office since 2004, is also the public address announcer for Cougars football and men’s basketball games.

“It just seems like everything is going for TV rights and going to the other conference where they can either make more money or get better exposure,” Johnson said.

With so many schools making the decision to leave the Pac-12, Johnson is not sure what will be next.

“I don’t know what’s going to be left of the Pac 8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1,” he said. “I don’t know.”

Staff writer Kip Hill contributed to this report.