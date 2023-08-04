The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400 (qualifying) USA

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cabo Wabo 250 NBC

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees or Tampa Bay at Detroit MLB

1 p.m.: Miami at Texas or Washington at Cincinnati MLB

1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Boston FS1

5:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego FS1

6:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

Basketball

10 a.m.: BIG3 Basketball CBS

7 p.m.: WNBA: Seattle at Phoenix NBATV

Football

9 a.m.: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony ESPN

1 p.m.: IFL Championship CBSSN

4 p.m.: CFL: Hamilton vs. Montreal CBSSN

Golf, men’s

7:30 a.m.: Western Golf Association: Western Amateur Golf

11 a.m.: Western Golf Association: Western Amateur final Golf

12:05 p.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

5 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf

Mixed martial arts

3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: Ross County vs. Celtic CBSSN

7 p.m.: Atlético Madrid vs. Sevilla ESPN2

Soccer, women’s World Cup

7 p.m.: South Africa vs. Netherlands Fox 28

2 a.m. (Sunday): United States vs. Sweden Fox28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

