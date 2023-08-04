On the air
Fri., Aug. 4, 2023
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400 (qualifying) USA
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cabo Wabo 250 NBC
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees or Tampa Bay at Detroit MLB
1 p.m.: Miami at Texas or Washington at Cincinnati MLB
1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Boston FS1
5:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego FS1
6:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
Basketball
10 a.m.: BIG3 Basketball CBS
7 p.m.: WNBA: Seattle at Phoenix NBATV
Football
9 a.m.: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony ESPN
1 p.m.: IFL Championship CBSSN
4 p.m.: CFL: Hamilton vs. Montreal CBSSN
Golf, men’s
7:30 a.m.: Western Golf Association: Western Amateur Golf
11 a.m.: Western Golf Association: Western Amateur final Golf
12:05 p.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS
3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
5 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf
Mixed martial arts
3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: Ross County vs. Celtic CBSSN
7 p.m.: Atlético Madrid vs. Sevilla ESPN2
Soccer, women’s World Cup
7 p.m.: South Africa vs. Netherlands Fox 28
2 a.m. (Sunday): United States vs. Sweden Fox28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.