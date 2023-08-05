The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: SportsCar Championship: Road America USA

9 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Nashville NBC

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Baltimore or Kansas City at Philadelphia MLB

1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Oakland MLB

4:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Las Vegas at New York ABC

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Saskatchewan vs. Ottawa CBSSN

Golf, men’s

Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

5 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf

Soccer, men’s

8 a.m.: Athletic Club vs. Manchester United ESPN

Soccer, women’s World Cup

12:30 a.m. (Monday): Nigeria vs. England FS1

3:30 a.m. (Monday): Denmark vs. Australia FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

