Sat., Aug. 5, 2023
Auto racing
8 a.m.: SportsCar Championship: Road America USA
9 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Nashville NBC
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Baltimore or Kansas City at Philadelphia MLB
1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Oakland MLB
4:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Las Vegas at New York ABC
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Saskatchewan vs. Ottawa CBSSN
Golf, men’s
Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS
3 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
5 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf
Soccer, men’s
8 a.m.: Athletic Club vs. Manchester United ESPN
Soccer, women’s World Cup
12:30 a.m. (Monday): Nigeria vs. England FS1
3:30 a.m. (Monday): Denmark vs. Australia FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
