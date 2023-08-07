Campfire started 80-acre blaze in Post Falls Community Forest

Investigators say a fire that forced evacuations in Post Falls on Friday was started by an illegal campfire not properly extinguished.

The fire was first discovered in the Post Falls Community Forest just before 2:30 p.m. Friday. It burned 80 acres before evacuation orders were lifted Sunday.

Though no homes or structures were lost in the blaze, officials say it was a close call.

“Flames came within 50 feet of some structures,” said Scott Phillips, policy and communications chief at the Idaho Department of Lands.

The campfire was in a steep, wooded and rocky area of the forest about a quarter mile north of West River Drive, Post Falls police said in a news release. The site is south of the Spokane River near the Post Falls Dam.

The fire was set in a ring of rocks, Post Falls Police Capt. Mark Brantl said. Though campfires were approved in premade metal rings prior to a fire ban instituted Monday, no such rings exist at the Post Falls Community Forest.

Post Falls police promised to conduct a thorough investigation to find the person or people who started the fire. Those with information can call the Post Falls Police Department at (208) 773-3517 or email tips to detectives@postfallspolice.gov.

Starting Wednesday, campfires will be banned in all areas outside of cities within Idaho’s five northern counties due to dry conditions.