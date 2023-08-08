Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

42nd Western and Native Art Show – Exhibition of artworks from renowned Northwest and Okanogan County artists, vendors, and food. Sunday, 10 a.m. Omak Elks Lodge, 110 Ash St. South, Omak, Wash. Free. (509) 826-7112.

Coeur d’Alene Flea Market – Featuring more than 40 creatively curated vendors dealing all sorts of vintage finds, handmade crafts, slow-method goods, and small batch eats and drinks. Enjoy entertaining and family-friendly live music along with other amusing interactive arts. Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Roosevelt Inn, 105 Wallace Ave, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 765-5200.

Classes/Workshops

Figure and Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register at spokaneartschool.net/classes. Sunday, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Mind Over Metal: Welding Summer Camp – A week of skill building and expression through the shaping and working of steel! From metal arts to go-karts, working with steel opens a world of possibilities. For ages 14-18. Register at bit.ly/3FVGHCU. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.

Electric Building: Handmade Guitars Summer Camp – Explore the creative building and technology it takes to create your own electric guitar. For ages 14-18. Scholarships are available for families with financial need. Register at bit.ly/3LY76Uw. Monday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.

Pastel Workshop with T. Kurtz – Work on two 8-by-10-inch drawings, one each day. It is advised that students take a basic drawing class before taking a pastel class. Monday and Tuesday, 5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $78. (509) 325-1500.

Pottery with Liz Bishop – Students will learn how to throw on the potter’s wheel while learning about the different stages of working with clay, including how to glaze. For ages 13 and older. Register at bit.ly/3pXsvnT. Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $170. (509) 325-1500.

Community Sew-In – Come with a current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring sewing machines (or hand work,) fabric, extension cords, and the love of sewing. Thursdays through the end of August. Noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Pine Needle Baskets with Cindy Curtis – Learn two techniques to start a basket, how to decorate, shape, and finish it. For beginners ages 15 and up. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. 503 E. Second Ave. $51. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Kids Garden Adventure – Interactive gardening class for ages 3 and older. Plant a perennial in a pot to water and care for, and in the fall, plant it into the ground. Children will learn about plant life cycles and the importance of taking care of nature. Sunday, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $35. (509) 467-5258.

Extend the Life of Perennials – Learn how to prolong perennial gardens through pruning and dead-heading. Enjoy teas from plants and flowers in the garden center. Wednesday, 4:30-6 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $30. (208) 762-4825.

Succession Garden Planting – Learn how to get more mileage from the garden, extend bloom time, and give a full season of color and interest. Thursday, 5-6 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $30. (208) 762-4825.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – The Master Gardeners can help with a variety of horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation, maintenance, plant problem diagnosis and treatment, environmentally sound gardening practices, pest identification and management, and effective landscaping practices. Friday, 1-5 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Terrarium Workshop – Learn terrarium design, plant selection, soil composition, watering, and problem solving. Create a mini ecosystem to take home with three starter plants. Snacks and beverages provided. Saturday, Noon. Planted Plant Co., 5320 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $65. (509) 290-6289.

Fantastic Fall Foliage – Learn which plants put on the best show and how to use them in a landscape. Perfect class for those who like to have color in the yard. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $5. (509) 467-5258.

Jungle Gardening – An informal class focused on how to make the garden an explosion of size and color. Sunday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. Rosarium Garden Center, 9405 S. Williams Lane. $15. (509) 448-4968.

Pets

Low Cost Vaccine and Microchip Clinic – Clinic for low cost vaccinations, deworming, flea and tick preventative, and microchipping. Basic preventative services for pets The clinic is first-come first-serve, and will provide for everyone in the door by 7 p.m., or until supplies run out. No appointment needed, walk-ins welcome. Visit sites.google.com/view/newsnalliance for information and pricing. Monday, 3-7 p.m. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St. (509) 487-1603.

Dog Days of August at Mulberry Market – Bring a furry friend for a fun day with local vendors, goodie bags, doggy ice cream, raffles and more. Higher Ground Animal Sanctuary is bringing adoptable cats and dogs needing homes. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mulberry Market Co., 17325 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (248) 462-4228.