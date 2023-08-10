Gonzaga women’s basketball prepares for ‘bonding’ opportunity with European expedition

By Luke Pickett For The Spokesman-Review

Excitement in McCarthey Athletic Center was pungent before Thursday mornings practice as the Gonzaga women’s basketball team looks forward to a nearly two weeks abroad trip to Croatia and Greece starting Sunday.

The team will get the opportunity to enjoy multi-day expeditions in Athens, as well as trips to Split and Dubrovnik, Croatia. With junior guard Esther Little, of England, being the only Bulldog to have traveled to either country, the team has been looking forward to the trip .

“It’s a new experience for everybody,” Lisa Fortier, head coach said. “Our staff, our team, nobody has experienced anything quite like this. I just think it’s really fun for us and it’s nice to do this with such a big group of people and have a shared experience.”

On a trip that is coequally a business and fun experience, Fortier hopes that the team can develop as people, as players, and as a team. Graduate guard Brynna Maxwell, who’s only left the United States to visit Canada, looks at the European trip as nothing short of opportunity for her and her teammates.

Throughout the team travels, the Zags will venture to various sightseeing opportunities and will play three games against international competition, teams to be determined.

Maxwell said she’s most looking forward to playing overseas.

“It’s fun to play basketball in August and it’s a rare thing to do,” she said. “I think it’s just a really cool experience, especially for the freshmen.”

The Zags have added three new freshmen to their squad – forward Ella Hopkins, forward Naya Ojukwu, and guard Claire O’Connor.

Looking toward the 2023-24 regular season, Fortier highlights the importance for the freshmen, and the team, to get the early summer reps in.

“Usually you talk about how, once you go on the road, that’s when the team really has to start bonding. Because we have a really tough non conference schedule, I think it’s a good thing to get set early and be tested,” said Fortier. “The further we can be along in the process, the better off we’re going to be.”

In between games, the team will be treated to city tours and landmark visits to the Panathenaic Stadium and Olympic Museum, Cape Sounion on the Attica peninsula, the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Mostar UNESCO World Heritage Site, and various lakes, rivers and waterfalls in Krka National Park.

Having primarily been around one another in a basketball setting, the Zags players look forward to using this abroad opportunity to try international foods, and learning about different cultures as they venture through gorgeous sights.

“I’ve heard the beaches are pretty nice,” graduate guard Kayleigh Truong said. “I’m open to try new foods and also being in new places. We get to be able to gel more as a team and get used to the new faces.”

Besides the incoming freshmen, the women’s basketball team introduced a new director of basketball operations, Shannon Donegan earlier this month. The Zags coaching staff also appointed video coordinator Haiden Palmer the additional duty of an assistant coach. Erika Bean rounds out the coaching staff as she begins her first year at Gonzaga as an assistant coach.

“We had some young people who want to be coaches, and we can now have them gain some on court experience and recruiting experience,” Fortier said of the coaching staff changes. “Erika and Haiden have both done lots of work recruiting both on the road and in-person. It’s great for them and good for us. They’re the future of the game, and they’re going to be great coaches.”

The Bulldogs will take off from Spokane on Sunday and return Friday, Aug. 25. The trip is made possible by charitable contributions from members of the Zag community. This is just the second foreign tour in program history, the last being a trip to Spain and Italy in 2019. The NCAA allows teams to take trips such as this every four years.

“There was a lot of planning that went into this,” Fortier said. “And, luckily, I don’t have to do it all. I’m grateful that we have the people and resources through this big process.”

While much of the planning duties went to the directors of basketball and business operations respectively, Fortier did come up with the decision of traveling to Greece and Croatia. She is most excited to be on a European trip with both her family and her team, Fortier said.

While the tour is designed to be a fun and meaningful experience for the team, they still want to focus on getting shots up quicker and playing better defense, Fortier said.

Besides the 10 designated summer practices, each player has worked throughout the summer on their individual craft. Now, the Zags get a chance to learn more about one another and the world around them.

“I think there’s room to grow in every aspect of the game,” Truong said. “Team chemistry is a place that all teams can grow from.”