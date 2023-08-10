Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christian A. Alfaro and Shannon M. LeClaire, both of Spokane.

Daniel H. Vanboven and Jessica M. Jachetta, both of Spokane.

Nathan D. Shearer, of Spokane, and Emily M. Howard, of Spokane Valley.

Taylor T. Lane and Janele P. Vogt, both of Spokane.

Robert W. Burrus and Leslie J. Plum, both of Spokane.

Joseph T. Mitchell and Taylor C. Kirk, both of Post Falls.

James K. Kile and Jamie M. Fassler, both of Minneapolis.

Nolan P. Sandifer and Kennedy M. Lunceford, both of Denver.

Darrel A. Wallace and Laura M. Gemmill, both of Spokane.

Brady A. Clark and Alyssa M. Houle, both of Spokane.

James E. Orchard and Brenna E. McKenna, both of Spokane.

Dakota R. Durr and Kayla A. Simonds, both of Liberty Lake.

Harrison L. Bosma, of Spokane, and Paige E. Loeffler, of Carlsbad, Calif.

Michael C. Dawson and Meredith R. Zahller, both of Liberty Lake.

Marcus T. Lindholm and Junna Ige, both of Spokane.

Jackson R. Smith and Elaine K. Macroglou, both of Spokane.

Douglas N. Brown and Melissa M. Little, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Diana M. Durr, Spokane; debts of $52,749.

Amy J. Mossuto, Greenacres; debts of $252,087.

Curtis L. Bingham, Greenacres; debts of $37,139.

Brianne C. Dudley, Moses Lake; debts of $100,869.

Virginia W. and David Samuels, Spokane; debts of $88,978.

Jeffrey G. Robbins, Spokane; debts of $217,847.

Steven R. Holmes, Spokane; debts of $113,253.

Diane L. Hill, Spokane; debts not listed.

Hannah R. Simmons, Spokane; debts of $65,152.

Jenny L. Hackworth, Spokane; debts of $38,484.

Jennifer R. Hawkins, Spokane; debts of $61,899.

Ryan P. Mulvey, Spokane; debts of $181,043.

Keesha M. Semanko, Moses Lake; debts of $141,227.

Shawna E. Hutchings, Spokane; debts of $20,186.

Kevin M. Bryant, Medical Lake; debts of $632,929.

Kyle W. Burgi, Liberty Lake; debts not listed.

Corey A. and Trisha L. Christian, Spokane; debts of $197,193.

Sergio F. and Iesha R. Acension, Fairchild AFB; debts of $131,363.

David B. Hemmert, Spokane; debts of $113,340.

Dorothy E. Fitzgerald, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $453,812.

Amie T. Le, Spokane Valley; debts of $227,857.

Morgana C. Higgins, Spokane Valley; debts of $437,637.

Kenneth E. and Lucy L. Roath, Usk, Wash.; debts of $79,014.

Jacquelyn M. Sajovic, Spokane Valley; debts of $195,201.

Dennis P. Vent and Charlene Lowery, Spokane; debts of $335,542.

Tracy L. Luke, Deer Park; debts of $66,298.

Destinee B. Barker, Spokane; debts of $32,652.

Larry I. Smith, Cheney; debts of $84,612.

Natalie F. and David Alvarado, Moses Lake; debts of $443,916.

Celina M. Van Hyning, Spokane; debts of $13,614.

Damien D. and Angela S. Lo, Spokane; debts of $78,738.

William and Heather Seals, Moses Lake; debts of $144,383.

Traci Brickhouse, Spokane; debts of $65,555.

Crystal G. Henry, Spokane; debts of $10,308.

Stephen Kononovich, Spokane; debts of $171,881.

Stuart S. Soth, Spokane; debts not listed.

Goldie Hodge, Spokane; debts of $22,455.

Tayler M. Lehmbecker, Spokane; debts of $205,983.

Jonathon L. and Annie M. Gill, Spokane; debts of $335,926.

Wage-earner petitions

Daniel E. Flynn, Moses Lake; debts of $27,954.

David A. and Carissa E. Norton, Spokane; debts not listed.

Dennis and Kristina Luy, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $175,368.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Joseph Barett, 22; 15 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Austin L. M. Bays, 25; 13 days in jail, reckless driving.

Nichole M. Bentley, 26; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and second-degree trespassing.

Jamil A. Benton, 40; $360 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Dustin L. Conklin, 31; 20 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Sylas J. H. Elliott Templeton, 22; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Nathan E. Lane, 31; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of work crew, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Dustin A. Louie, 32; 30 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Tyler J. Mackin, 22; 97 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Andrew E. Marshall, 44; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of work crew, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Doreen M. Miller, 37; 25 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Sydney M. Paladichuk, 24; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Donell L. Redden, 51; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Erika A. Swenson, 32; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alvina D. Watlamett, 38; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Caleb J. Wynne-Mathews, 25; $500 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Isaac R. Yates, 28; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jacob A. Warzon, 30; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Adrian S. Ramos, 41; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, deposit of unwholesome substance.

Steven P. White, 46; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, third-degree theft.

Jared J. Vandeway, 25; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Debra L. Tucker, 52; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jordon R. Walinski, 19; $400 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Drew M. Howerton, 37; 12 months of probation, indecent exposure.

Jean M. Whitehart, nine days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Travis M. Robison, 28; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Isaiah L. Smith, 30; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Scott C. Pruitt, 53; $990.50 fine, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.