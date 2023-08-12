Six dead after boat carrying migrants sinks in English Channel

By Nina Lloyd and Ben Mitchell German Press Agency

LONDON – At least six people have died and more than 50 rescued after a boat carrying migrants sank in the English Channel, French authorities have said.

Two British ships and several French vessels have been involved in a search and rescue operation, France’s Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.

Information was received from a patrol boat early on Saturday that a migrant boat was sinking off Sangatte, according to a statement.

Six people were recovered in a serious condition, one of whom was then taken by helicopter to Calais hospital and declared dead, the prefecture said.

An updated statement said the other five, who were taken in by boat, had also died. A dozen people were rescued by British means, including by a Royal National Lifeboat Institution crew, which was launched shortly before 4 a.m. (0300 GMT).

Those on board were transferred to Dover with survivors from another RNLI operation also on the boat, the statement said.

According to the prefecture, at least 37 people were also collected by French boats and three by a British chartered ship.

The five deceased people are being taken to the port in Calais.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she had chaired a meeting with Border Force officials later on Saturday morning.

A British government spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident in the Channel. HM Coastguard are working on a coordinated response and further information will be provided in due course.”

A French Navy maritime surveillance aircraft has now been mobilized, along with a helicopter and a number of vessels as the rescue operation continues.

An investigation has also been opened by the Boulogne prosecutor’s office.

It comes after 755 people crossed the English Channel in small boats on Thursday, the highest daily number so far this year, confirming the total since 2018 has passed 100,000.

Since current records began on Jan. 1 2018, 100,715 migrants have arrived in Britain after making the journey, according to analysis of government data by the PA news agency.

Thursday’s figures were recorded as another major search and rescue operation was launched after 17 migrants went overboard and were pulled from the water.

The Home Office said they were all taken ashore for medical checks.

Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said the latest incident was an “appalling, deeply shocking tragedy”.

“We must stop these crossings and defeat the criminal people smugglers.

“There can be no more headline-chasing gimmicks or madcap schemes that just make everything worse,” he wrote on Twitter.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the incident “underscores the need for meaningful action” to reduce dangerous crossings, and urged the government to focus on creating an “orderly and humane asylum system.”

He accused the government of “focusing on passing expensive and unworkable legislation and shutting down existing safe ways to get to the U.K.”, adding: “There are constructive alternatives we have set out that would create an orderly and humane asylum system.”