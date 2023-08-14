History for Chron

Two people in the Spokane area were bitten by bats within a week, an adult woman from Fruitland, Washington, and a 17-year-old boy in Valleyford. Both were given a series of anti-rabies shots, said Edward M. Pickett, the environmental health director for the Spokane County Health District.

The boy’s test results indicated the bat was not infected with rabies, suspending any further rabies shots.

The woman tested positive for rabies after a bat bit her in the neck when it flew through an open window. Fairchild Air Force Base had vaccines available, the newest ones on the market, which were injected into the upper arm muscle rather than the abdominal muscles.

A lone gunman forced 12 people to hold their heads down as he robbed the First Interstate Bank in Ione, Washington.

The robber stole more than $5,000, fleeing in a silver Ford pickup truck. Two of the victims were able to run to the window and write down the license plate number.