Athol fire 100% contained, evacuations lifted
Aug. 16, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:02 p.m.
A wildfire that forced the city of Athol to evacuate Tuesday was 100% contained, with evacuation notices lifted Wednesday.
The Sarah Loop Fire, initially estimated at 60 acres, was actually held to 20 acres, according to an Idaho Department of Lands Facebook post Wednesday. The blaze started Tuesday afternoon about 11/2 miles west of U.S. Highway 95 between Silverwood Theme Park and Athol.
“After yesterday’s aggressive air and ground attack, crews monitored the fire overnight to ensure structures were protected,” the post stated. “Fortunately, no homes were lost to the blaze.”
IDL said Tuesday that two outbuildings burned. Crews worked to mop up the fire Wednesday.
After evacuating shortly after the fire broke out, residents were allowed to return home Tuesday night as fire crews got a handle on the fire. Some areas were still under evacuation warnings later Tuesday.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
