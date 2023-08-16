The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
68°F
Current Conditions
Smoke
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Athol fire 100% contained, evacuations lifted

Aug. 16, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:02 p.m.

Smoke is seen from the Sarah Loop Fire on Tuesday near Athol. (Courtesy of Idaho Department of Lands)
Smoke is seen from the Sarah Loop Fire on Tuesday near Athol. (Courtesy of Idaho Department of Lands)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Smoke is seen from the Sarah Loop Fire on Tuesday near Athol. (Courtesy of Idaho Department of Lands)
Smoke is seen from the Sarah Loop Fire on Tuesday near Athol. (Courtesy of Idaho Department of Lands)

A wildfire that forced the city of Athol to evacuate Tuesday was 100% contained, with evacuation notices lifted Wednesday.

The Sarah Loop Fire, initially estimated at 60 acres, was actually held to 20 acres, according to an Idaho Department of Lands Facebook post Wednesday. The blaze started Tuesday afternoon about 11/2 miles west of U.S. Highway 95 between Silverwood Theme Park and Athol.

“After yesterday’s aggressive air and ground attack, crews monitored the fire overnight to ensure structures were protected,” the post stated. “Fortunately, no homes were lost to the blaze.”

IDL said Tuesday that two outbuildings burned. Crews worked to mop up the fire Wednesday.

After evacuating shortly after the fire broke out, residents were allowed to return home Tuesday night as fire crews got a handle on the fire. Some areas were still under evacuation warnings later Tuesday.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety