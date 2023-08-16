Washington records
Aug. 16, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:14 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Michael A. West and Giovanna M. Weigel, both of Spokane.
Daniel A. Eckert and Cristine McIntyre, both of Spokane.
Lester G. Osborne and Mindy A. Umphrey, both of Spokane.
Logan M. Miller and Katherine E. Bozarth, both of Owensboro, Ky.
Denys S. Parkhotiuk, of Deer Park, and Nadiya O. Gnatenko, of Spokane Valley.
Jeffrey C. M. Asa and Bailey D. P. Holton, both of Missoula.
Logan A. Schneider, of Enid, Oklahoma, and Ava M. Petersen, of La Vista, Neb.
Cody W. Sinclair, of Post Falls, and Melissa A. Strand, of Coeur d’Alene.
Joseph R. Laskowski and Jessica A. Marshall, both of Spokane.
Jennings G. Bacon and Alexandra J. Johnson, both of Spokane.
Andrew B. Hollenbaugh and Jocelyn C. O’Doherty, both of Spokane.
Jacob A. Hansen and Karli M. Kastner, both of Cheney.
Zachary K. Bee and Kylie A. Weiler, both of Spokane Valley.
Christopher J. Martinez and Emma R. Blackwell, both of Spokane.
Marco S. Plastino and Kiyomi N. Chadwell, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Weiguo Liu v. Jay Zielke, restitution of premises.
Earl Gibbons v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., complaint.
M.E. v. South Hill Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, et al., complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Lieska, Jessica K. and John H. Jr.
Hoxie, Michele L. and Erik K. H.
Nutter, Lori L. and Bruce R.
Dixon, Ashlee N. and Frank L.
Welsh, Lincoln S. and Fowler, Katelyn
Legal separations granted
Kerkove, Eric J. and Nanami A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Fiona Rodriques, 38; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Jacob Peterson, 32; $500 in restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of second-degree malicious mischief and attempted second-degree theft.
Jose P. Garcia, 28; 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Takao R. Bay, 26; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Havaii K. Akane, 45; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree theft.
Matthew R. Madore, 58; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Andrew E. Blount, 32; $2,904.55 in restitution, one day in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Malakai J. Swan-McCarthy, 18; 174 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault, second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Mary C. Spencer, 28; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.
Judge Michael P. Price
Andrew G. Pruett, 41; 160 months in a prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child and first-degree attempted child molestation.
Memphis W. Pennington, 21; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Justin D. Vanslyke, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Lawrence T. Brown, 22; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Carson T. Wigfall, 28; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Sean T. Smith, 36; eights days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and vehicle operator refusing to comply with an officer.
Scott J. Riordan, 49; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Kimberly N. Scher, 35; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Timothy J. Gray, 33; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Dalton J. Dunn, 29; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Randolph D. Bartel, 54; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Justina Adam, 26; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Caiden A. Coombs, 20; $1,245.50 fine, four days in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Kasandra K. Cabaraloc, 20; six months of probation, minor in possession of alcohol or cannabis.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Roger L. Lane, 39; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 11 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.
Teren J. McMillian, 33; 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, 12 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing.
Billy M. Welliver, 44; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, false statement to a public servant.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Elijah L. Uhder, 20; 65 days in jail, 12 months of probation, violation of harassment no contact order.
Justin D. Haylett, 19; 20 hours of community service, fourth-degree assault.
Joshua I. Armstrong, 47; 70 days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Nathan O. Gruetzner, 22; 36 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Branden M. Masters, 33; 90 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
John M. Vassar, 51; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Brandon T. Voss, 39; 21 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.