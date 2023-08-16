Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael A. West and Giovanna M. Weigel, both of Spokane.

Daniel A. Eckert and Cristine McIntyre, both of Spokane.

Lester G. Osborne and Mindy A. Umphrey, both of Spokane.

Logan M. Miller and Katherine E. Bozarth, both of Owensboro, Ky.

Denys S. Parkhotiuk, of Deer Park, and Nadiya O. Gnatenko, of Spokane Valley.

Jeffrey C. M. Asa and Bailey D. P. Holton, both of Missoula.

Logan A. Schneider, of Enid, Oklahoma, and Ava M. Petersen, of La Vista, Neb.

Cody W. Sinclair, of Post Falls, and Melissa A. Strand, of Coeur d’Alene.

Joseph R. Laskowski and Jessica A. Marshall, both of Spokane.

Jennings G. Bacon and Alexandra J. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Andrew B. Hollenbaugh and Jocelyn C. O’Doherty, both of Spokane.

Jacob A. Hansen and Karli M. Kastner, both of Cheney.

Zachary K. Bee and Kylie A. Weiler, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher J. Martinez and Emma R. Blackwell, both of Spokane.

Marco S. Plastino and Kiyomi N. Chadwell, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Weiguo Liu v. Jay Zielke, restitution of premises.

Earl Gibbons v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., complaint.

M.E. v. South Hill Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lieska, Jessica K. and John H. Jr.

Hoxie, Michele L. and Erik K. H.

Nutter, Lori L. and Bruce R.

Dixon, Ashlee N. and Frank L.

Welsh, Lincoln S. and Fowler, Katelyn

Legal separations granted

Kerkove, Eric J. and Nanami A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Fiona Rodriques, 38; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Jacob Peterson, 32; $500 in restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of second-degree malicious mischief and attempted second-degree theft.

Jose P. Garcia, 28; 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Takao R. Bay, 26; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Havaii K. Akane, 45; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree theft.

Matthew R. Madore, 58; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Andrew E. Blount, 32; $2,904.55 in restitution, one day in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Malakai J. Swan-McCarthy, 18; 174 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault, second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Mary C. Spencer, 28; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Judge Michael P. Price

Andrew G. Pruett, 41; 160 months in a prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child and first-degree attempted child molestation.

Memphis W. Pennington, 21; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Justin D. Vanslyke, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Lawrence T. Brown, 22; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Carson T. Wigfall, 28; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sean T. Smith, 36; eights days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and vehicle operator refusing to comply with an officer.

Scott J. Riordan, 49; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kimberly N. Scher, 35; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Timothy J. Gray, 33; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dalton J. Dunn, 29; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Randolph D. Bartel, 54; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Justina Adam, 26; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Caiden A. Coombs, 20; $1,245.50 fine, four days in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kasandra K. Cabaraloc, 20; six months of probation, minor in possession of alcohol or cannabis.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Roger L. Lane, 39; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 11 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Teren J. McMillian, 33; 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, 12 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Billy M. Welliver, 44; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, false statement to a public servant.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Elijah L. Uhder, 20; 65 days in jail, 12 months of probation, violation of harassment no contact order.

Justin D. Haylett, 19; 20 hours of community service, fourth-degree assault.

Joshua I. Armstrong, 47; 70 days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nathan O. Gruetzner, 22; 36 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Branden M. Masters, 33; 90 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

John M. Vassar, 51; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Brandon T. Voss, 39; 21 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.