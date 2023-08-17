On the air
Thu., Aug. 17, 2023
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3 p.m.: ARCA: Watkins Glen FS1
Baseball, Little League
10 a.m.: Venezuela vs. Panama ESPN
Noon: Tennessee vs. Rhode Island ESPN
2 p.m.: Japan vs. Mexico ESPN
4 p.m.: Texas vs. North Dakota ESPN
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Kansas City at Chi. Cubs MLB
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
6:40 p.m.: Baltimore at Oakland OR Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, men’s international
9 a.m.: Friendly: United States vs. Greece FS1
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Washington vs. Indiana ION
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle ION
Combat sports, PFL playoffs
6 p.m.: Heavyweights and women’s featherweights ESPN
Football, NFL preseason
4 p.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Giants NFL
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World Tour: World Invitational Golf
6 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series England Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: BMW Championship Golf
3 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Amateur Open Golf
Soccer, English Premier League
11:45 a.m.: Sheffield at Nottingham Forest USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
9:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Go Bowling at The Glen (qualifying) USA
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Shriners Children’s 200 USA
Baseball, Little League
9 a.m.: Australia vs. Cuba ESPN
11 a.m.: Pennsylvania vs. Maine ESPN
1 p.m.: Czech Republic vs. TBD ESPN
3 p.m.: Nevada vs. TBD ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees FS1
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at St. Louis MLB
Basketball, men’s
9 a.m.: International friendly: Germany vs. Greece Fox 28
10 a.m.: BIG3 semifinals CBS
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Los Angeles at Las Vegas ABC
Combat sports, UFC
5 p.m.: UFC 292 ESPN
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Ottawa at Montreal CBS Sports
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: Jacksonville at Detroit NFL
1 p.m.: Miami at Houston NFL
7 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Fox 28
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: World Invitational Golf
6 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series England Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: BMW Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: BMW Championship CBS
Noon: Senior Tour: Shaw Charity Classic Golf
1 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Amateur Open NBC
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: Scottish League Cup: Greenock at Rangers CBS Sports
7 a.m.: EPL: Bournemouth at Liverpool USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Man United at Tottenham NBC
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Koln at Dortmund ABC
9:30 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone CBS Sports
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: USL: Las Vegas at Detroit ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: USL: New Mexico at San Diego ESPN2
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
1 a.m.: Third place: Sweden vs. Australia Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Football, NFL preseason
5 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle 94.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series
Noon: Go Bowling at The Glen USA
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Dallas at Washington NBA
2 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago NBA
4 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota NBA
Football, NFL preseason
4:05 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers NFL
Golf
3 a.m.: DP World Tour: World Invitational Golf
6 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series England Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: BMW Championship Golf
Noon: USGA: U.S. Amateur Open Golf
1 p.m.: Senior Tour: Shaw Charity Classic Golf
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: Everton at Aston Villa USA
8:30 a.m.: Chelsea at West Ham USA
4:30 p.m.: FC Cincinnati at Columbus FS1
6:30 p.m.: Austin at St. Louis FS1
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
3 a.m.: Final: England vs. Spain Fox 28
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
8 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
9 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.