Following near-record heat streak, Spokane to encounter weekend of smoke

After a string of days with near record-breaking heat that topped 100 degrees, Spokane is supposed to cool down. But smoke was already creeping into town Friday from a large fire in Medical Lake, and meteorologists also expect a northerly wind to blanket the city with smoke from Canadian fires this weekend.

Despite predictions for record-breaking heat coming into this week, daily highs either matched or fell just below the all-time records for mid-August in Spokane.

Recorded from the Spokane International Airport, Spokane saw a high of 98 on Monday, 102 on Tuesday, 101 on Wednesday and 99 degrees on Thursday. The only record high temperature of the week was Wednesday, which matched a 101-degree record set in 2020.

According to a local National Weather Service meteorologist, weather within the city center was much higher than temperatures recorded at the airport. Temperatures taken at Felts Field showed a high of 100 degrees on Monday, 105 degrees on Tuesday and 102 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday.

These differences accounted for the lower elevation of central Spokane, compared to the airport, according to the NWS.

High temperatures fell to 90 degrees on Friday and are expected to continue to fall to the mid-80s through the weekend. But as the temperature goes down, the smoke is rising.

Fires are “burning all around us” the NWS meteorologist said. That includes the Grey fire in Medical Lake, which sent a dark blanket of smoke over the region Friday. Beyond that, smoke from Canada will likely cover much of the Inland Northwest – creating hazardous breathing conditions for the weekend and possibly beyond.

According to the weather service, Spokane is likely to reach at least the edge of unhealthy air for sensitive groups by the end of the weekend, but a more precise prediction “could not be given” as of Friday afternoon.

In this range, those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and those with diabetes are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency said on its website that conditions do “not look good” for this weekend.

“Although a lot depends on the shifting winds and active wildfires in surrounding areas, air quality may transition from the (Air Quality Index) good range this morning to the AQI-Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range tonight, with potential to reach the AQI-Unhealthy range at times on Saturday and Sunday,” the agency’s website reads.

Despite the week’s high temperature, neither of Spokane’s major hospital systems reported a noticeable increase of heat-related illnesses.

Providence Health spokesperson Ariana Barrey said Sacred Heart Hospital had “not seen anything substantial” outside of a typical uptick seen in the summer.

Multicare Deaconess Hospital likewise had “not seen a noticeable uptick in heat-related visits” during the heatwave.

“We recommend that people continue to stay indoors when possible and keep hydrated,” a spokesperson for the hospital system said.