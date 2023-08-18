History for Chron

Four alcoholism programs run by the Community Personnel Guidance Board and Central Park Institute were relocated in Spokane. All 52 employees of the program were laid off shortly after because of financial problems after relocation and the closing of Edgecliff Hospital.

Volunteer workers continued to operate the programs at all four locations.

Formerly paid employees donated their time to continue operating the alcoholism programs. The board’s executive director Robert E. Sailors said, “There has been no interruption of service.”

A 3-year-old girl was kidnapped in Coronado, California, from a hotel where her family was vacationing. The kidnappers held her hostage for 11 days and were busted after attempting to collect a $5,000 ransom.

Robert G. Edwards was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, but police said other arrests were possible after searching the home where she was held. Edwards set a location for the exchange, near an old ferry landing.

Eighteen police officers converged on the area, hiding in bushes and trees. An undercover agent was acting as the child’s brother-in-law and arrested Edwards immediately.