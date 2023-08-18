The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Sports

On the Air

Aug. 18, 2023 Updated Fri., Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:21 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

9:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Go Bowling at The Glen (qualifying) USA

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Shriners Children’s 200 USA

Baseball, Little League

9 a.m.: Australia vs. Cuba ESPN

11 a.m.: Pennsylvania vs. Maine ESPN

1 p.m.: Czech Republic vs. Canada ESPN

3 p.m.: Nevada vs. Ohio ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees FS1

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at St. Louis MLB

Basketball, men’s

9 a.m.: International friendly: Germany vs. Greece Fox 28

10 a.m.: BIG3 semifinals CBS

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Los Angeles at Las Vegas ABC

Combat sports, UFC

5 p.m.: UFC 292 ESPN

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Ottawa at Montreal CBS Sports

Football, NFL preseason

10 a.m.: Jacksonville at Detroit NFL

1 p.m.: Miami at Houston NFL

7 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Fox 28

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: World Invitational Golf

6 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series England Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: BMW Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: BMW Championship CBS

Noon: Senior Tour: Shaw Charity Classic Golf

1 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Amateur Open NBC

Soccer, men’s club

4:30 a.m.: Scottish League Cup: Greenock at Rangers CBS Sports

7 a.m.: EPL: Bournemouth at Liverpool USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Man United at Tottenham NBC

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Koln at Dortmund ABC

9:30 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone CBS Sports

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: USL: Las Vegas at Detroit ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: USL: New Mexico at San Diego ESPN2

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

1 a.m.: Third place: Sweden vs. Australia Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Football, NFL preseason

5 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle 94.5-FM

All events subject to change

