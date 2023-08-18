On the Air
Aug. 18, 2023 Updated Fri., Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:21 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
9:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Go Bowling at The Glen (qualifying) USA
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Shriners Children’s 200 USA
Baseball, Little League
9 a.m.: Australia vs. Cuba ESPN
11 a.m.: Pennsylvania vs. Maine ESPN
1 p.m.: Czech Republic vs. Canada ESPN
3 p.m.: Nevada vs. Ohio ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees FS1
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at St. Louis MLB
Basketball, men’s
9 a.m.: International friendly: Germany vs. Greece Fox 28
10 a.m.: BIG3 semifinals CBS
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Los Angeles at Las Vegas ABC
Combat sports, UFC
5 p.m.: UFC 292 ESPN
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Ottawa at Montreal CBS Sports
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: Jacksonville at Detroit NFL
1 p.m.: Miami at Houston NFL
7 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Fox 28
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: World Invitational Golf
6 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series England Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: BMW Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: BMW Championship CBS
Noon: Senior Tour: Shaw Charity Classic Golf
1 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Amateur Open NBC
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: Scottish League Cup: Greenock at Rangers CBS Sports
7 a.m.: EPL: Bournemouth at Liverpool USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Man United at Tottenham NBC
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Koln at Dortmund ABC
9:30 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone CBS Sports
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: USL: Las Vegas at Detroit ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: USL: New Mexico at San Diego ESPN2
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
1 a.m.: Third place: Sweden vs. Australia Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Football, NFL preseason
5 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle 94.5-FM
All events subject to change
