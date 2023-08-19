Eastern Washington’s first fall scrimmage canceled due to poor air quality

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

From staff reports

The Eastern Washington football team canceled its scheduled scrimmage on Saturday due to poor air conditions.

At 1 p.m, the time the scrimmage was set to begin, the air quality index was 290 – or very unhealthy – in Cheney.

The team will continue to monitor conditions in accordance with official health and safety guidelines, according to a team release.

Community members and students impacted by the smoke and fires are encouraged to visit EWU’s Student Accommodations and Support Services page for information on available resources.

The team did not immediately announce whether it would reschedule the scrimmage, one of two on the team’s preseason schedule. Its other one is to be held on August 26.

The Eagles open their regular season on Sept. 2 against North Dakota State at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.