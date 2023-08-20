The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, Little League

10 a.m.: Curaçao vs. Venezuela ESPN

Noon: Washington vs. Tennessee ESPN

2 p.m.: Japan vs. Taiwan ESPN

4 p.m.: Texas vs. California ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

3:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh MLB

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Chi. White Sox FS1 OR Root

Track and field

10:30 a.m.: World Athletics Championships USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:30 p.m.: Seattle at Chi. White Sox 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

