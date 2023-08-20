On the air
Sun., Aug. 20, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Little League
10 a.m.: Curaçao vs. Venezuela ESPN
Noon: Washington vs. Tennessee ESPN
2 p.m.: Japan vs. Taiwan ESPN
4 p.m.: Texas vs. California ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
3:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh MLB
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Chi. White Sox FS1 OR Root
Track and field
10:30 a.m.: World Athletics Championships USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:30 p.m.: Seattle at Chi. White Sox 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
