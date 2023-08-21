Air quality improves enough for Eastern Washington to play first fall scrimmage

From staff reports

Eastern Washington rolled onto Roos Field on Monday ready for its first scrimmage of fall football camp, after Saturday’s scrimmage was canceled due to poor air quality.

The air in Cheney improved to “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” Monday afternoon, according to airnow.gov. The Eagles complied with NCAA and National Athletic Trainers Association guidelines to play the scrimmage.

“There’s a lot of other way more important things that are going on outside of our circle,” coach Aaron Best said. “It’s been a whirlwind for us but I can’t imagine what it’s like to do what they do, and have been doing, since Friday. Hats off to every one of those folks that are allowing us the opportunity to keep our community safe and prepare.”

On the field, EWU’s offense had nine possessions, scoring five touchdowns and a field goal.

Sophomore quarterback Kekoa Visperas led the first team and completed 9 of 10 attempts for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Transfer QB Jared Taylor took snaps with the second team and completed 11 of 13 for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Tuna Altahir, who lost 10 pounds during the offseason, took eight carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns with the first team.

“I thought (the offense) put some pieces together that we needed to, we played with speed and had an overall good scrimmage,” Altahir said. “I feel in shape, did some speed training in the winter. It was really good.”

Robert Mason III led the wide receiver group with touchdown receptions of 84 and 21 yards. Efton Chism III had three catches for 72 yards, including a gain of 53 yards.

The Eagles will resume regular practice Tuesday, pending air quality. EWU’s second scrimmage is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m.