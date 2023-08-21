Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David A. Gill and Kayla M. Nida, both of Airway Heights.

Luke O. Nelson, of Spokane, and Jayden N. Morrison, of Spokane Valley.

Alvaro Villagran and Cristel G. Sanchez Torres, both of Spokane Valley.

Brendon L. Gilles and Julia L. Green, both of Spokane Valley.

Derek J. Foote and Korina A. Baker, both of Spokane Valley.

Carter A. Johnson and Estrella R. Ruiz, both of Spokane.

Shanahan T. Doyle and Allison M. Clark, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel V. Velasquez and Allison L. Baker, both of Colbert.

Justin M. Murry and Courtney A. M. Osgood, both of Fairfield.

Robert R. Gleich and Linda C. Davis, both of Newman Lake.

Jory D. Sinclair and Olivia A. Sevilla, both of Spokane.

Cameron D. Bowman and Amanda M. Lloyd, both of Spokane Valley.

Kyle P. White and Grace E. Brown, both of Spokane.

Caleb A. Healey and Kaitlyn M. Cogswell, both of Spokane.

Pollo R. Soter and Chi M. Walters, both of Spokane.

Kyle M. Fox and Kaitlyn N. Luke, both of Spokane Valley.

Haitham Y. Lateef and Megan M. Crewdson, both of Spokane.

Kurtis A. Aldrich and Ariel M. Mahoney, both of Spokane.

Jacob L. Smith and Megan N. Smith, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

LTR Real Estate Investments LLC v. Devin Byrd, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Mark Payne, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Programs v. Jerra Maker, restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Shannon Simmons, restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Felicia Downard, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group v. Matthew J. Skrabak, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group v. Rakin Rakin, restitution of premises.

Arilyn Buchannan v. Garrett L. Williams, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Michael R. Fisher, restitution of premises.

Rachel Jones v. Glenn Foster, restitution of premises.

Ronald G. Wernecke v. The Estate of Valentino Bianrosa, seeking quiet title.

Alin R. Jordin v. Monica Mann, restitution of premises.

Alin R. Jordin v. Kaycee Wayne, restitution of premises.

Alin R. Jordin v. Lisa Brayman, restitution of premises.

Alin R. Jordin v. Renee Mann, restitution of premises.

City View LLC v. Daryl Reynolds, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Wendy Wood, restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Elizabeth Challenger, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Roberto Ortiz, restitution of premises.

Village Square Apartments LLC v. Bryan Richards, restitution of premises.

MST Stonecrest LLC v. Thomas Wear, restitution of premises.

Lincoln Height Apartments LLC v. Pamela Wiese, restitution of premises.

Class 8 Trucks Inc. v. Isidro Cruz and Northwest Compost LLC, complaint for breach of lease and foreclosure.

Barbara Hayden v. Hansen Family Revocable Living Trust, Harry and Joyce Hansen, complaint.

Bonafide LLC v. Simms McMann LLC, Transblue Spokane, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Davis, Mikel M. and Shayna L.

Saucedo, Abigail and Patrick A.

Schoonover, Shannon M. and Brooks, Tiffany J.

Stolz, Rebecca S. and Thomas H.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Mariano Sanchez-Gomez, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Stormie Heltsley, 27; 92 days in jail, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after being found guilty of possession of stolen mail, two counts of third-degree possession of stolen property, unlawful production of payment instruments and five counts of forgery.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Teresa A. Simpson, Cheney; debts of $94,524.

Taylor S. Blackwell, Olympia; debts of $798,940.

Austin M. and Mackendra L. Stark, Rockford; debts of $384,581.

John C. Cosner, Jr., Spokane; debts of $31,909.

Riley Kesterson, Colville; debts of $83,761.

Bradley K. Payne, Spokane; debts of $28,485.

William J. and Veronica F. Porter, Spokane; debts of $191,199.

Brandon L. Snow and Carrie M. Kitchen, Cheney; debts of $194,318.

Christina Fricke, Spokane; debts of $77,464.

Brittany L. Baumgarden, Spokane; debts of $26,912.

Irael S. Kennedy, Spokane; debts of $56,256.

Bryce G. Brozovich, Ephrata; debts of $40,749.

Ashlyn T. McHenry, Spokane; debts of $82,907.

Willow J. Dean, Spokane; debts of $159,449.

Jacob J. Spencer, Liberty Lake; debts of $415,106.

Beverly Wright, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $40,848.

Clark Haley, Moses Lake; debts of $244,987.

Chad J. Schwab, Moses Lake; debts of $182,557.

Joshua D. and Shelly M. Michael, Moses Lake; debts of $122,856.

Susan A. Bahr, Spokane; debts of $39,724.

Aishia M. Vivanco, Moses Lake; debts of $40,454.

Jonathan M. Rowland, Spokane; debts of $57,611.

Sonya Santiago, Spokane; debts of $15,493.

Jason A. Barry, Spokane; debts of $38,406.

Joshua T. Crump, Spokane Valley; debts not listed.

Kodie B. Mathison, Spokane; debts of $30,190.

Brian T. Mizoguchi, Spokane; debts of $132,592.

Wage-earner petitions

Robert and Michelle Kiehn, Greenacres; debts of $662,869.

Leigh T. Moseman, Spokane; debts not listed.

Dionicio Sanchez, Quincy; debts of $565,153.