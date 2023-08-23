Family Calendar

Top Ramen Grab and Go – Teens and tweens are invited to grab a ramen kit that includes a recipe card and supplies. Monday, 1-6 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield, Wash. Free. (509) 635-1490.

Family Play and Learn Storytime – Children play and learn during 30 minutes of picture books, singing songs, and fingerplays, followed by 30 minutes of activities that explore the concepts of math, science, art, and literacy. For ages 2-5. Tuesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Sunshine and Story Time in the Park – Summer Sunshine Story Time will be in parks around Coeur d’Alene for children to discover new places and learn more about the natural world around us. Stories, crafts, and activities will be nature themed. For the final session of the season, the storytime will be held at Higgens Point State Park on East Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive. Tuesday, 10 a.m. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Baby Play and Learn Storytime – For ages 0-18 months, activities and 20 minutes of story time with picture books, rhymes, bounces and songs. Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Top Ramen Grab and Go – Teens and tweens are invited to grab a ramen kit that includes a recipe card and supplies. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield, Wash. Free. (509) 635-1490.

LEGO Robotics Club – Learn the world of LEGO robotics. Young engineers work together to build a variety of LEGO creations. Finished builds will be able to move, light up, sense colors, and more. All skill levels welcome, grades 2-5. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 3:30-5 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Toddler Play and Learn Storytime – Toddlers learn and play with 20 minutes of story time, songs, and fingerplays, followed by 30 minutes of activities featuring math, science, and literacy. For ages 18 months to 3 years. Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

After-Hours Miniature Golf – Play some after-hours, indoor miniature golf at the library with family or friends. Tee times are every 20 minutes for groups of up to six people. Register at bit.ly/3sgxlNW. Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Otis Orchards Library, 22324 E. Wellesley Ave., Otis Orchards, Wash. Free. (509) 893-8390.

Art Club – Youth and families are invited to create together and explore the world of art. Use everything the art station has to offer to craft, write, or build a piece of art. Friday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.