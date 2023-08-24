Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Riley J. Dymond and Mackenzie M. Weekly, both of Spokane Valley.

Hans E. Larson, of Cusick, Wash., and Jessica M. Goodall, of Walla Walla.

Travis J. Whitaker and Aliyah C. M. Adams, both of Spokane.

Jonathan R. Stoddard and Hannah M. Cylkowski, both of Spokane Valley.

Claire M. Fieberg and Haylee M. Espinoza, both of Spokane.

Andrew G. Thomsen and Emily T. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Kyle W. Miller and Alexandria N. Rocha, both of Spokane.

Hunter J. Mountjoy and Maci N. Rains, both of Medical Lake.

Kelly F. Pero and Hannah J. Stella, both of Spokane.

Allen J. B. Blanton and Heewon Kang, both of Spokane.

Robert J. Lemley and Natalie Day, both of Spokane Valley.

Derek E. Trumble, of Valleyford, and Nicole M. Coppersmith, of Davenport.

Nicholas G. Sibley and Madison D. Welliever, both of Deer Park.

Zachary D. McCraw and Laura K. Williams, both of Spokane.

Michael B. Watson, of Chattaroy, and Debra A. Armstrong, of Harrington, Wash.

Luke G. Daniels and Ellen R. Webster, both of Kent.

Gavin C. Lake and Amy M. Grayhek, both of Spokane.

Konstiantyn Yarmoshyk, of Cheney, and Oksana Iarysheva, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Virginia Walker v. Kory Copeland, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Brenda Stover, restitution of premises.

B & K Rental Properties Inc. v. Daulton Godsey, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Nichole Gourneau, restitution of premises.

City of Spokane v. Estate of Kenneth A. Bourne, Paul Kiester, Randy Sines, et al., complaint for abatement and sale of substandard, unfit, abandoned building and nuisance.

IPFS Corp. v. Fisher’s Towing and Transport Service LLC, complaint.

SRS Distribution Inc. Stoneway Roofing Supply v. Stay Dry Solutions LLC, complaint.

Sierra Fetterhoff-Ladeaux v. Roxanne Rota, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Pariseau, Candi L. and Dan E.

Hicks, Charles K. and Sara J.

Wicks, Jocelyn E. and Sinclair, Terry M.

Todd, Kelly C. and Stradling, Sean D.

Davis, Ryan L. and Maguire, Erin

Sessions, Michelle M. and Clifford E.

Teater, Michael S. and Tammy

Thomas, Christina L. and Ciavola, Donald J.

Uttke, Julie A. P. and Lawrence D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Tyler Cruz, 39; 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bradley E. Eyler, 40; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Amanda V. Johnson, 37; seven days in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree assault and third-degree assault.

Taylor W. Henry, 35; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Zechariah J. Herford, 26; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Annestasia M. Burke, 33; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Keely R. Pennell, 41; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Kelsey J. Morse, also known as Kelsey Powers and Kelsey J. Phillips, 48; 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Darrin A. Blockman, 23; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Mason R. Carroll, 43; 30 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Scott A. Charles, 49; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Carletta L. Gaston, 30; 42 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Chandler T. George, 29; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Deshone M. Porter, 29; 120 days in jail, displaying a weapon.

Miguel Ruiz, 31; one day in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Raffi M. Tahtakran, 45; 90 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Sara M. Deen, 24; 12 months of probation, driver duty damage only hit/run.

Chelsey D. Dennis, 28; 11 days in jail, false statement to a public servant.