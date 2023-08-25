Turnovers make difference, Coeur d’Alene blanked by Rocky Mountain on debut of new turf field

Coeur d’Alene tight end Shea Roberston fights for yardage against Rocky Mountain on Friday in Coeur d’Alene (CHERYL NICHOLS)

Coeur d’Alene’s home matchup Friday night against nonleague foe Rocky Mountain was big for a couple of reasons.

First, coming off an upset of No. 1 Rigby last week, it was a chance for the unranked Vikings to prove something to the rest of the state against another highly-regarded program.

Second, and perhaps more long-lasting, it was the football team’s first game on their new turf playing surface, described as a “50-year gift” by the booster club organizers who paved the way on the privately financed project.

But the Grizzlies defense spoiled the party.

Gunnar Thompson had a field day throwing the ball, completing 26 of 34 passing attempts for 216 yards – most of which came in the first half – and the No. 4-ranked Rocky Mountain defense proved too much for the Vikings to handle in a 16-0 shutout that was filled with turnovers from both sides.

Rocky Mountain (2-0) leads the series with Coeur d’Alene 5-2, including the last five in a row. The Vikings’ last win over Rocky was in 2012, at home in the state 5A quarterfinals.

“It was exciting – all the stuff before – but once we got the game going it didn’t matter what the turf was,” Coeur d’Alene coach Shawn Amos said. “But a lot of people did a lot of things to get this ready. It’s a facility we can be proud of.”

Coeur d’Alene (1-1) threw two interceptions – including a pick-6 – and lost three fumbles.

“Rocky’s just good. We turned the ball over too many times,” Amos said. “I mean, you can’t do that and beat a team like Rocky, so we’ve got to take care of the ball better.”

The Grizzlies defense held CdA starting quarterback Jamison Kizziar to 11-of-19 passing for 84 yards.

The Vikings were fortunate to be in a scoreless tie after the first quarter – Rocky Mountain missed an early field goal attempt, then fumbled on its next possession at the CdA 1-yard line.

“Our defense played really well. Flew around. Played real well,” Amos said.

It stayed that way until late in the half. The Grizzlies put together a 10-play drive that stalled at the CdA 10, and Shawn Thompson drilled a 27-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Coeur d’Alene took the ball back with 42 seconds left at its 23, and a Kizziar screen pass ended up in the arms of middle linebacker Brody Swearhart, who took it to the 11. Two plays later, Gunnar Thompson hit Jaryn Ikebe (12 catches, 74 yards) on a swing pass for a 10-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed, and Rocky led 9-0 at the half.

“You can’t give them that field position, give them opportunity after opportunity by turning the ball over,” Amos said.

Late in the third quarter, Kizziar rolled right to try to extend a play, only to throw it right into the chest of Swearhart again, who this time went 44 yards for a touchdown and 16-0 lead.

Amos turned to junior Isaac Rook at quarterback for the remainder of the game, but he had no better luck at moving the ball than Kizziar.

Lakeland 13, Lake City 12: Ezra Benson scored on a 24-yard end around and the Hawks (2-0) edged the visiting Timberwolves (0-1). Lakeland’s Owen Forsman, who has signed with University of Idaho, kicked field goals of 28 and 49 yards.

Other nonleague games: Visiting Post Falls beat Sandpoint 41-21, Timberlake bested South Fremont 43-0 on the road, and Lincoln County (MT) shut out visiting Bonners Ferry 45-0.