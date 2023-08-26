Chanettee Wannasaen shoots 68, maintains one-shot lead at Circling Raven Championship

Chanettee Wannasaen will enter Sunday’s final round of the Circling Raven Championship in the same position she was in before she hit her first shot on Saturday.

Wannasaen, a 19-year-old from Thailand, finished with a 4-under 68 for a 36-hole total of 9 under to maintain a one-shot lead. Minji Kang, who is 10th on the Epson Tour money list, is in second place after posting her second straight 68 at Circling Raven Golf Club in Worley, Idaho.

Thailand native Keera Foocharoen (67) moved into third place at 7-under 137. Four players are at 6 under, including Robyn Choi, who fired a 66 to match Jessica Porvasnik with the lowest score of the first two rounds.

Wannasaen, a rookie on the LPGA Tour who has made one other Epson Tour start this season, turned in 5-under 31 before cooling off on the closing nine. She’s played the par-5s in 7 under through two rounds.

Kang, a South Korea native, birdied all four par-5s. The 23-year-old Epson Tour rookie was the 2022 NAIA national champion for Truett McConnell University, located in Cleveland, Georgia.

Foocharoen, who played at Virginia Tech, made six birdies, including all four par-5s, and a single bogey.

Wannasaen and Kang will tee off in the final twosome at 12:20 p.m. Sunday.

Defending champion Jillian Hollis (70) is tied for 21st at 3-under 141.

Former Idaho Vandal standout Sophie Hausmann had a rough start with three bogeys in her first six holes. She was 1 under over the last 12 holes to shoot 74. She’s at 1-under 143 and tied for 39th.

Amy Eneroth, who played at Mead High and Washington State University, and Caldwell, Idaho, native Gabby Lemieux both shot 75s, and Kennewick’s Therese Warner had 76. All three missed the cut as the field of 108 was trimmed to the top 60 and ties.