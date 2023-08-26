The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: F1: Dutch Grand Prix ESPN

10 a.m.: ARCA: Milwaukee FS1

11 a.m.: IMSA: Michelin GT Challenge USA

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NBC

1 p.m.: Truck Series: Clean Harbors 175 FS1

Baseball, Little League World Series

Noon: Championship game ABC

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Boston OR N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay MLB

1:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arizona MLB

1:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root

4:10 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Los Angeles at Connecticut CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Atlanta at Indiana NBA

3 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix NBA

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Edmonton at Ottawa CBS Sports

Football, High School

10 a.m.: St. Edward at Our Lady of Good Counsel … ESPN

Football, NFL preseason

5 p.m.: Houston at New Orleans Fox 28

Golf

6 a.m.: Asian Tour: St. Andrews Bay Championship …Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship … Golf

10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship CBS

10:30 a.m.: Senior Tour: The Ally Championship Golf

1 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Boise Open Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Canadian Women’s Open Golf

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Sheffield USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Newcastle USA

1:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Minnesota Fox 28

Track and field

11 a.m.: World Athletics Championship CNBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change