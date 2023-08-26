On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: F1: Dutch Grand Prix ESPN
10 a.m.: ARCA: Milwaukee FS1
11 a.m.: IMSA: Michelin GT Challenge USA
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NBC
1 p.m.: Truck Series: Clean Harbors 175 FS1
Baseball, Little League World Series
Noon: Championship game ABC
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Boston OR N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay MLB
1:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arizona MLB
1:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root
4:10 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Los Angeles at Connecticut CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Atlanta at Indiana NBA
3 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix NBA
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Edmonton at Ottawa CBS Sports
Football, High School
10 a.m.: St. Edward at Our Lady of Good Counsel … ESPN
Football, NFL preseason
5 p.m.: Houston at New Orleans Fox 28
Golf
6 a.m.: Asian Tour: St. Andrews Bay Championship …Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship … Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship CBS
10:30 a.m.: Senior Tour: The Ally Championship Golf
1 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: Boise Open Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Canadian Women’s Open Golf
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Sheffield USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Newcastle USA
1:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Minnesota Fox 28
Track and field
11 a.m.: World Athletics Championship CNBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Noon: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change