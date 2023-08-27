On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:40 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Philadelphia OR N.Y. Yankees at Detroit MLB
6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
7:10 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. New York ESPN2
Soccer, Women’s Amos French Cup
9 a.m.: Milan vs. Atletico Madrid CBS Sports
Noon: Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain CBS Sports
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change