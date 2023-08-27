The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:40 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Philadelphia OR N.Y. Yankees at Detroit MLB

6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

7:10 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. New York ESPN2

Soccer, Women’s Amos French Cup

9 a.m.: Milan vs. Atletico Madrid CBS Sports

Noon: Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain CBS Sports

Tennis

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change